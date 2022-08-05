Latest from Trump: Lawyers for former presidents in contact with DoJ over Jan. 6 probe as Dick Cheney calls him a coward





Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump the greatest threat to our Republic

Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump are reportedly contacting the Justice Department in hopes of shielding conversations with his former advisers from the criminal investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Earlier, investigators leading the federal probe filed a lawsuit against former White House adviser Peter Navarro to retrieve emails relevant to his investigation into Mr Trump’s role. The emails in question were sent from Mr. Navarro’s personal email account, but were determined to be presidential documents and therefore the property of the US government.

The inquest also subpoenaed former White House attorney Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin. The attorneys’ office is believed to have played a crucial role in refusing to let former President Donald Trump politicize the executive branch judiciary to win a second term.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s children, Donald Jr and Ivanka, have both been deposed in another investigation, this time the New York Attorney General’s long-running probe into Trump Organizations real estate dealings.

HighlightsView latest update 1659698159Kari Lake (finally) wins Arizona primary

Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a former critic of the president who has since joined the anti-LGBT culture war and embraced voter fraud conspiracy theories, has been declared the winner. of his GOP primary after days of vote counting.

Ms. Lake joins several other extreme Republican figures on the Arizona ballot. Others include Senate candidate Blake Masters, who has been in hot water for a history of racist online posts, and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, a die-hard 2020 election denier.

Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has won the Republican primary for Arizona governor

Andrew Naughtie5 August 2022 12:15

1659695459Sarah Palin returns to CPAC

After a few years in the political wilderness outside of a few bizarre public appearances, Sarah Palin is back, running in the special election to take Alaska’s open seat in the House of Representatives. She enjoys the endorsement of Donald Trump in this race, where the three-vote election will take place on August 16.

Here is Ms. Palin speaking to CPAC yesterday on the issue of unconstitutional threats to the future of the United States:

Andrew NaughtieAugust 5, 2022 11:30 am

1659692982ICYMI: Ivanka and Donald Jr dropped off in New York

Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to testify as part of the New York Attorney General’s investigation into his business and tax affairs, but he is not the first member of his family to be deposed.

After their efforts to fend off a subpoena failed, the children of ex-presidents Ivanka and Donald Jr were recently questioned separately. While Mr. Trump Jr testified last Thursday, his sisters’ deposition took place on Wednesday, CNN reported. Their depositions were originally scheduled for July 15, but were postponed after the death of their mother Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife.

Read more from Namita Singh.

Ivanka and Don Jr testify in Trump Organization investigation in New York, report says

The former president is expected to testify later this month

Andrew Naughtie5 August 2022 10:49

1659690059Lincoln Project jumps on CPAC extremism

The Lincoln Project, a group formed by anti-Trump Republicans to expose the former president and his agenda, has fallen somewhat out of favor since its heyday at the start of the 2020 election cycle, but it continues to release videos revealing the worst tendencies of the modern Trump-led Republican Party.

His latest, produced on short notice, riffs on CPAC’s decision to host Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Andrew Naughtie5 August 2022 10:00

1659687300Explainer: What if the January 6 committee issues a criminal referral for Trump?

Speculation continues to swirl over whether Donald Trump would face criminal charges stemming from the January 6 attack after it became clear the select committee was preparing a case to prove his various wrongdoings.

Attention has turned in recent weeks to the committees’ chair and vice-chair, who appeared to take the opposing positions of the majority of their respective parties on whether the committee itself would formally seek legal action against Donald Trump.

What would happen if the January 6 committee issued a criminal referral for Donald Trump?

Committee members disagree on whether to formally seek charges against ex-president

Andrew Naughtie5 August 2022 09:15

1659684600Trump lawyers reportedly in contact with Justice Department regarding Jan. 6 investigation

Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump are reportedly contacting the Justice Department in hopes of shielding conversations with his former advisers from the criminal investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

According to CNN, Mr. Trump’s attorneys have had direct communications with prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, who work under Thomas Windom, the federal prosecutor handling cases related to Jan. 6.

Trump lawyers are reportedly in contact with the Justice Department about the Jan. 6 investigation

Mr Trump’s lawyers are in talks over whether he can shield conversations with his former White House aides from a grand jury

Oliver O’Connell5 August 2022 08:30

1659681900Democrats sue to stop Greens from voting in North Carolina

North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of interfering in its petition process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous Electoral Board vote granting recognition Green Party official despite allegations of fraud.

Democrats sue to block Green Party from voting in North Carolina

North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an electoral board vote granting official recognition to the Green Party despite allegations of fraud

Oliver O’Connell5 August 2022 07:45

1659678300Watch: Dick Cheney calls Trump a coward and the greatest threat to our Republic

Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump ‘the greatest threat to our Republic’

Oliver O’Connell5 August 2022 06:45

1659676529Trump expected to testify soon in New York civil inquest

Donald Trump could be questioned under oath as part of the New York Attorney General’s long investigation into his relationship with the real estate magnate.

The office of senior legal officer Letitia James said in May that it was nearing the end of its investigation and that investigators had amassed substantial evidence that could support a lawsuit against Trump, his company, or both.

Mr Trump’s deposition could be a critical moment in the investigation, as the former company of presidents allegedly misled banks and tax authorities about the cost of its prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers .

His testimony was dubbed one of the few remaining pieces, the attorney general’s office said.

Arpan Rai August 5, 2022 6:15 a.m.

1659674700Eastman wanted to challenge Georgia Senate election results after January 6 failure

The former law professor who hatched former President Donald Trumps failed to stop Congress from certifying his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden has continued to advocate for Republicans loyal to Mr. Trump are continuing their search for alleged voter fraud after Mr. Trump’s term ends.

According to the New York Times, former Chapman University law professor John Eastman emailed Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani on January 20, 2021, the day Mr Biden lent sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, advocating that Republicans challenge the results of the recent Georgia special election in which voters in Peach State elected two Democratic senators.

Andrew Feinberg has the Washington, DC story.

Lawyer for Trump’s coup memo also wanted to challenge Senate election results

Eastman is credited with hatching Trump’s failed plan to prevent Congress from certifying his defeat in the 2020 election

Oliver O’Connell5 August 2022 05:45

