‘Tree tsunami’ sweeps across Pakistan

A project launched by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan has radically transformed parts of the country.

This August 2021 photo shows residents of the southern Pakistani city of Hyderabad planting saplings on a barren plot of land. The planting is part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, a campaign to green swaths of Pakistan.

Then Prime Minister Imran Khan visits a tree planting site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in May 2021.

Pakistan’s epic tree-planting initiative was inspired by a project in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which began in 2014 and aimed to plant 1 billion trees in the region. The success of this program inspired former Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch a national tree planting campaign in 2019.

A worker prepares planting bags for planting in Karachi in May 2021.

The program is led by Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change and aims to plant 10 billion trees across the country by 2023. The stated goal is to revive the forest and wildlife resources in Pakistan, improve overall conservation existing protected areas; encourage ecotourism, community engagement and job creation through conservation.

A couple planting trees in Islamabad in March 2020.

During the coronavirus pandemic, workers earning living wages were ruined when Islamabad imposed lockdowns. The tree tsunami project became a lifeline for some 84,000 people when the central government redirected idle workers into planting trees for a daily wage of 500 rupees ($3).

Women plant saplings in Hyderabad in August 2021.

A tree planter told Reuters in 2020 at the height of the pandemic: “Due to the coronavirus, all the cities have closed and there is no work. Most of us daily bets don’t couldn’t make a living.”

Thanks to the tree planting initiative, “we all now have a way to earn a daily wage again to feed our families,” he said.

A man leads his goats through an area of ​​new tree plantings in Karachi in June 2022.

Some have questioned whether the trees will be able to survive on their own in many areas once payments to workers end. The well-funded project has also been dogged by corruption allegations, which are being investigated.

A newly planted “urban forest” in Islamabad in June 2021.

So far though, the tree tsunami appears to have largely succeeded in dramatically increasing Pakistan’s green coverage and the project is already being looked at with interest by other world leaders.

In September 2021, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “blown away” by the project and urged “everyone to follow the example” of Pakistan’s tree-planting campaign.

