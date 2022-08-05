My decision to join President Jokowi is not wrong





Loading…

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto during his address at the PPAD National Rally 2022 which was streamed live on PPAD TNI TV YouTube, Friday (5/8/2022). Photo/Screenshot

JAKARTA – Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense) – Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense) Prabowo Subianto mentioned his decision to join the cabinet of President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) not false. According to him, the strategy put in place by the government is also correct. “We are on the right path, we are moving towards what we have to achieve. And brothers and sisters, it is true that we are a rich country, but how do we manage it, how do we manage this wealth. Alhamdulillah, we see this is proof that my decision to join President Joko Widodo, turns out my decision was not wrong,” Prabowo said during his address at the PPAD National Rally 2022 which was streamed live on PPAD TNI TV YouTube, Friday (5/8/2022). Prabowo revealed that the decision he made was correct even though in recent years he was Jokowi’s opponent in the presidential election. Prabowo also revealed that many people laughed at him when he joined Jokowi’s cabinet. Read also: Eager to enter Jokowi’s cabinet, Prabowo: We are both devoted to the Red and White “In the past, many laughed at me, but no, that’s the proof. That’s the proof, we admit that this government has a lot of shortcomings, but that’s the result we achieved together. And I believe that Mr. Luhut, I believe that even President Jokowi, we should not be satisfied with this success.” But we don’t always hit our own friends. You see what it is sometimes, the football team he fights in the first half to death, he makes a few mistakes, it’s all blasphemous,” he said. Prabowo also said that the strategy pursued by the previous and current administrations was correct. “So, brothers and sisters, the fact is that we believe that the development strategy carried out by our predecessors is correct, the development strategy carried out by the current government of Joko Widodo will even accelerate the development of our nation.” (zik)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/847343/12/prabowo-keputusan-saya-gabung-presiden-jokowi-tidak-salah-1659690503 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos