Taking the measure of China’s “diplomacy of anger”
The People’s Republic of China (PRC) reportedly fired several DF-15B ballistic missiles in the seas around Taiwan as part of large-scale military exercises announced in response to a visit this week by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The areas chosen for these exercises are unprecedented in their proximity to Taiwan, coming much closer than those of previous 1995–96 Taiwan Strait Crisis and dramatically exacerbating tensions in the region. Taiwan Ministry of Defense denounced the exercises amount to a military blockade of the island.
Taiwan’s unification with the mainland has been the Chinese Communist Party’s goal since winning the mainland’s 1946-49 civil war against nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek, who crossed the strait with his followers to install the government of the Republic. of China (ROC) on Taiwan.
In 2021, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, repeated that: Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment of the Communist Party of China.
From Beijing’s perspective, US support for Taiwan remained one if not the main obstacle to achieving unification. After the outbreak of the Korean War, the United States put an end to any possible plans to invade Beijing by deploying the 7th Fleet in the Taiwan Strait. Later, in 1954, he concluded a defense treaty with Taiwan.
The United States finally ended this treaty after establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1979. But the United States Congress reacted by adopting the Taiwan Relations Actwhich mandated the United States to provide defensive weapons to Taiwan and maintain the United States’ ability to fundamentally defend Taiwan.
Although the United States has also withdrawn diplomatic recognition from Taiwan, Beijing has remained extremely sensitive to any action that would suggest that Washington is seeking to inject any formality into the relationship, as it believes this would constitute an erosion of American commitments to the country. China on the status of Taiwan.
This was a key issue in the Taiwan Strait Crisis of 1995-96, when the United States allowed Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui to visit his alma mater, Cornell University. Pelosis’s first visit in decades by such a high-ranking American politician also touches on that nerve.
What’s at stake
For Beijing, it’s not just about visiting Pelosis.
First, Beijing sees a broader and alarming trend in Washington’s relationship with Taiwan. There was a significant rate of arms sales licensesa series of statements by US President Joe Biden on defend taiwan (which was previously ambiguous), and a variety of US officials and politicians recently visiting the island, among others.
The US government has repeatedly stated that its basic position has not changed, but for Beijing, all this suggests that, in the words of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Washington is surreptitiously seeking to dump his policy. Pelosis’s visit now seems to be the moment when Beijing sees the need to send a strong signal to reverse this trend.
Second, Beijing put its reputation on the line by explicitly warning against the trip. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs threatens that the People’s Liberation Army will not stand idly by. And Xi warned Biden that those who play with fire will end up getting burned. Beijing’s greater reputation and prestige have thus been threatened, and this further raises the stakes.
Last but not least, in a few months China will open its 20th Party Congress. Party conventions are a major political event that only takes place every five years and which ushers in major changes in political positions and key personnel. This next party congress promises to be particularly significant, as by many accounts Xi is likely to break with precedent and seek a third term as head of the Communist Party of China.
Even if Xi’s position is secure, it will still involve a lot of political maneuvering and potential internal conflict. Xi will therefore not want to expose himself to other issues, especially an issue as sensitive and central as Taiwan. The safe course domestically is to take a tough line on Taiwan.
There is a precedent for this. In 2012, Japan has challenged Beijing to buy the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands. It was just before the 18th Party Congress, when Xi was to succeed his predecessor, Hu Jintao. Beijing responded vehemently. Apparently, it was Xi who was tasked with leading the response and taking a hawkish stance that made political sense. It will take two years for Sino-Japanese relations to get back on track.
With Pelosi’s visit underway so publiclyXi probably won’t want this to be a point of vulnerability.
What to expect next
Given Beijing’s diplomatic playbook, this will likely mean a forceful performance of outrage (what I have elsewhere referred to as anger diplomacy) to impress upon the United States, Taiwan, and other potential audiences the sensitivity of the question.
In the past, this has included fiery rhetoric, the suspension of various diplomatic meetings and contacts, sanctions against individuals, targeted economic sanctions, and the arrest of some foreigners on national security grounds.
It also included military drills. At the end 1995–96 Taiwan Strait CrisisBeijing has launched ballistic missiles into the waters surrounding Taiwan, causing serious concern in Taipei and Washington.
As is obvious, we are already seeing some of these measures, but Beijing now has a much broader toolkit, so we could also see new forms of punishment, especially in the cybersphere. These will in turn have ripple effects on Taiwan’s currency, stock market, aviation and shipping, among others.
The optimistic scenario is that once Beijing feels it has delivered enough of its message and the 20th Party Congress is over, things will calm down. But we may see a new status quo of regularized Chinese military or paramilitary incursions across the midline of the Taiwan Strait.
The pessimistic scenario is that Beijing will take actions that Washington considers too incendiary not to be challenged, causing a mutual escalation. The Last Time (1995-1996) USA sent two aircraft carriers. If this time each side is forced to react to the provocations perceived by the others, things can get into a very dangerous spiral.
Todd Room is a professor, director of the China Center, University of Oxford
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
