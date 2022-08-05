Former Vice President Dick Cheney defends daughter Liz, slams Donald Trump in new Wyoming primary ad





WASHINGTON — With less than two weeks to go until her competitive primary contest, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., released a striking new ad Thursday featuring live-to-camera testimony from her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. defending his daughter and warning against former President Donald Trump, who backed Cheney’s main challenger.

“In the 246-year history of our nation, there has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump,” the former vice president said. “He tried to steal the last election by using lies and violence to hold on to power after voters rejected him.”

As the three-term Republican congresswoman bets on a fierce anti-Trump message, her father, a Wyoming powerhouse, calls Trump a “coward” in the scathing 30-second spot, saying, “A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”

“He lost his election, and he lost big. I know he knows that, and deep down I think most Republicans know that,” he said, wearing a hat. cowboy hat and sporting an “I voted” sticker.

Cheney said he and his wife are “proud” of his “fearless” daughter for “honoring her oath to the Constitution, when so many in our party are afraid to do so.”

“There is nothing more important that she will ever do than lead the effort to ensure Donald Trump is never in the Oval Office again. And she will succeed,” he said.

Liz Cheney faces a competitive primary battle for Wyoming’s only congressional district on August 16 against challenger Harriet Hageman, a lawyer who ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018 and espouses the widely refuted plot that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Asked at a candidates’ forum on Wednesday to clarify her position, Hageman said, “The election was rigged.”

“Like many Wyoming residents, I supported Liz Cheney when she ran for Congress,” Hageman said when announcing her candidacy last September, the same day Trump endorsed her. “But then she betrayed Wyoming, she betrayed this country and she betrayed me.”

Responding to the news of Trump’s endorsement in a tweet, Cheney said, “Here’s a soundbite for you: Bring it on.”

A vocal critic of Trump’s resistance to a peaceful transfer of power, Cheney first drew Trump’s ire when she became one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach him for “inciting insurrection” after the January 6 attack. Over the next few months, she was removed from her position by the House GOP as GOP conference chair, and her subsequent rank of Republican No. 3 in the House was stripped, along with the GOP of the Wyoming censoring her and no longer recognizing her as a member — backlash encouraged by Trump.

The attacks escalated when Cheney accepted a position on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. As the committee’s vice chair, in a series of public hearings, she appeared as a federal prosecutor as she lays out a case involving Trump in what the committee called a “sophisticated seven-point plan” to undo the election.

Although Cheney’s voting record paints her as a credentialed Republican, siding with Trump on policy issues 93% of the time — compared to 78% of her successor as House leader, Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN. Y. — and she carries an “A” grade from the NRA and a 96% rating from the conservative Heritage Foundation, her criticism of fellow Republicans for downplaying the events of Jan. 6 has made her an outlier in the party. Cheney’s support in 2020 was strong with 68.6% of the vote in the general election and an even stronger turnout in the Republican primary with 73.5% of the vote there – but the upcoming primary presents its first test to voters since that she confronted Trump.

In what could be a glimpse into Cheney’s fate, Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan this week became the second Republican to back impeachment Trump for losing his primary. Only Rep. David Valadao of California narrowly survived his run. (Four representatives are not running for re-election, and two others are in Washington state races too close to be called.)

She told ABC News This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl that she knew her vote to impeach Trump was not popular with many of her constituents, but said she was committed to s ensure voters in his state understood his reasoning – and why it shouldn’t mean the end of his political career.

“The people of Wyoming fundamentally believe in the Constitution and its allegiance and our oath,” Cheney said. “If the choice is between someone that Donald Trump decides he’s going to anoint and that person’s basis for being in that race is their loyalty to one person, to Donald Trump, every day of the week, I’ll stack my record and my commitment to the Constitution and my commitment to the people of Wyoming against it.”

She told Karl in another interview in July that she had not ruled out a presidential bid as a Republican or an Independent “down the road”, but said: “The most important thing is to protect the nation from Donald Trump.”

Copyright 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://6abc.com/dick-cheney-video-donald-trump-liz-wyoming-primary-election/12100700/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos