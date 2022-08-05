The war in Ukraine highlights the differences between Indonesian and American foreign policy frameworks

Author: Ann Marie Murphy, Seton Hall University

For many Americans who view Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an unprovoked war to be opposed, Indonesia’s high level of public support for Russia may be disconcerting. But the divergent opinions of the United States and Indonesia should come as no surprise. The United States and Indonesia tend to view international events and each other through distinct ideological and normative frameworks due to their different international positions and historical experiences.

American policymakers generally perceive the United States as a responsible and principled world power, dedicated to promoting a liberal rules-based order. Washington sees its international role as a benign provider of leadership and public goods.

As a postcolonial state and a target of subversion during the Cold War, Indonesia views great powers with suspicion. Its foreign policy doctrine calls on Indonesia to promote its interests free from the dictates of the great powers. This is often operationalized as non-alignment, but Indonesia has historically championed the interests of the developing world. Through middle power diplomacy, it emphasizes international law, mediation and support for international organizations.

Indonesia does not view the United States as a benign power. US-backed secessionist rebels in the 1950s threatened Indonesia’s territorial integrity. US demands that Indonesia follow ill-conceived International Monetary Fund policies during the Asian financial crisis have only deepened the crisis. After the post-referendum violence in East Timor, the United States imposed a military embargo on Indonesia, criticized its actions through bullhorn diplomacy and mobilized international condemnation against Jakarta at the United Nations (UN). This coercive policy contains elements similar to the current Western policy directed against Russia.

WE threats of sanctions against Indonesia while it purchased Russian military hardware and failed to reduce its bilateral deficit, Indonesia increasingly perceived the United States as a unilateral actor using its power to pursue its own national interests.

The United States views Russia’s invasion of Ukraine not only as a violation of sovereignty and international law, but also as an immoral act. Washington believes the war should be publicly condemned and Russia should pay the price for its actions. The United States has sought to mobilize international support to impose costs and isolate Russia. These include diplomatic votes at the UN, the imposition of sanctions and efforts to pull Russia out of international organizations.

Indonesia’s foreign policy position differs. The Foreign Ministry’s initial response called the attack on Ukraine unacceptable, but declined to mention Russia by name. Indonesia later supported the UN resolution condemning the invasion and demanding Russia’s withdrawal. But Indonesia stressed that it is pushing for resolutions that contain the aspirations of all parties in a balanced manner.

Indonesia abstained in the vote on Russia’s expulsion from the UN Human Rights Council. As G20 chairman, he rejected proposals to exclude Russian President Vladimir Putin from the G20 summit in November 2022.

Respect for international law, in particular the principle of sovereignty, is a fundamental interest of Indonesia. Indonesia justified its UN vote against the Russian invasion in these terms.

Many Indonesians dismiss the moral framework of the US response as hypocritical, asking how the Russian invasion of Ukraine differs from the US war on Iraq. US policy toward the Middle East, particularly its support for Israel despite its refusal to implement a two-state solution to the Palestinian question, underscores the perception of the United States as hypocritical.

Indonesian public opinion is pro-Russian, with many Indonesians echoing Russian propaganda. Indonesian views of Russia’s invasion are shaped by its anti-American sentiment and by social media, where Russian misinformation is rife.

Indonesia has always been a strong supporter of engagement, not isolation, as evidenced by its refusal to isolate Russia from international institutions. In the case of the G20, Indonesia has a vested interest in the success of its presidency. Indonesia has developed a program that reflects the interests of developing countries in global health architecture, digital economy transformation and energy transition. Indonesia does not want to see its agenda hijacked by geopolitics. Indonesia has even invited Ukrainian President Zelensky to the summit in the hope that Western leaders will rethink their threat to boycott the G20 if President Putin attends.

As chairman of the G20, Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Russia and Ukraine this year for a peacekeeping mission. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi spoke about the fundamentals of Indonesian politics when announcing the trip. She declared that President Jokowi chooses to contribute, not to remain silent and would reject bullhorn diplomacy to ensure that the larger goal of restoring world peace can be achieved. Jokowi called on Russia to end its blockade of Ukrainian grain, which has sent prices skyrocketing and exacerbated food insecurity across much of the developing world, including Indonesia.

Distinct foreign policy frameworks help explain differences in policy toward Russia, but they need not trigger conflict between the United States and Indonesia. Both Indonesia and the United States want an end to the war, the return of Ukrainian grain to global supply chains and progress on the G20 agenda. Both parties should attempt to find common ground and focus on ways to engage in a mutually beneficial collaboration.

Ann Marie Murphy is a professor in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations at Seton Hall University and an adjunct senior fellow at Columbia University’s Weatherhead East Asian Institute.