Xi tested as Chinese nationalists bristle during Pelosi visit to Taiwan | New

The political fallout from the recent visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi continues to be felt in China.

Pelosis’ visit to the self-governing democracy, which China claims as its own territory, is testing Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s resolve at a politically sensitive time.

Xi is closing in on an unprecedented third term as leader of China’s ruling Communist Party at its upcoming 20th National Congress in November.

Yet as China reacts to Pelosi’s visit with a show of military force, Xi is likely weighing the economic costs and diplomatic fallout with the United States and its allies against his need to act tough on Taiwan as the rise of nationalist sentiment in China pushes him to do so. After.

This put him (Xi) in an impossible position, Stephen Nagy, a Tokyo-based China analyst and senior fellow at the Canadian MacDonald-Laurier Institute, told Al Jazeera.

It must maintain economic growth, which would be severely hampered by any kinetic response in the United States and Taiwan’s growing international recognition as a political entity, Nagy said.

Yet he is under enormous pressure from nationalist forces inside China, who expect a strong response to what they see as a clear violation of the one-China policy. I doubt he can find that balance.

Not finished yet

China is holding its largest-ever military drills in the waters around Taiwan, including launching missiles over the island.

Chinese authorities have also banned imports of more than 2,000 Taiwanese food items and halted sand exports to Taiwan, while this week Taiwanese government websites were hit by cyberattacks overseas.

It’s not over yet, Nagy said. I expect more provocative military activity from China in the months to come. We can also expect more cyberattacks, restrictions on Taiwanese companies operating in China, and even secondary sanctions to increase the pressure on Taiwanese friends.

The escalating aggression is partly a response to growing calls from the Chinese public for more drastic action.

On August 2, the night Pelosi landed, Chinese social media erupted with anti-American vitriol in what many Chinese netizens called a sleepless night.

By the next morning, a dozen nationalist reunification hashtags, some pushed by Chinese state media, had generated billions of views on the Weibo microblogging platform.

It was a truly international event and something that was developing a lot in real time, Manya Koetse, veteran Chinese social media analyst and editor-in-chief of WhatsonWeibo, told Al Jazeera.

Koetse likened the response to Pelosis’ visit to the nationalist wave sparked when Chinese netizens followed the return flight of former Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou after her release by Canada last year.

But of course this time Nancy Pelosi was not welcome, she added.

So many millions of people were watching it (the flight tracker) together and there were state media propaganda posts and military jargon going around and it felt like a lot of netizens were really preparing for this for something to happen, she said.

And then came the time when she arrived and people felt disappointed and angry that the old hag, as they call her, had landed and China hadn’t stopped her, she said. . There was a feeling she got off too easily, Koetse said.

Countermeasures

Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times newspaper, known for his warmongering towards Taiwan, regretted that Beijing had not delivered the strong response expected by the public.

Another renowned online commentator, Ren Yi, criticized Hu for creating unrealistic expectations among the population, which would hurt morale and drain the government’s credibility.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying asked the public to be patient and promised that the United States and Taiwan will gradually and persistently feel the countermeasures.

Hu has played a big role since suggesting Pelosis escort planes could be shot down, Koetse said.

Nothing like that happened, but some people actually expected something like that.

People are still extremely angry

There was a change on August 2, Leo Chu, a research assistant at the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute and a native of China’s Anhui province, told Al Jazeera.

Previously, the visit had focused on the Sino-American rivalry, but after Pelosi arrived in Taipei, people started talking about it as a reunification issue. People are still extremely angry with the United States, but now believe the answer is not to shoot down Pelosis’ plane but in reunification, he said.

Xi remains under pressure to respond, according to Chinese analyst Nagy.

China may not be a democracy, but the party should respond to the feelings of its citizens on issues that matter to the Chinese people, Nagy said.

People are raised to understand these issues through a nationalist lens and many will then wonder why Xi is not standing up to what they perceive to be their core interests.

The Anti-Xi Faction

Chinese censors, who control online speech in the country, may have been too slow to curb the nationalist fervor among netizens, according to Koetse.

Topics such as Xinjiang or Taiwan are usually very sensitive and discussion of them is quickly censored, Koetse said.

But the moment they can be framed in a nationalist narrative, as happened this time, you’ll see censorship relax, and then you’ll see hundreds of thousands of new posts flooding Chinese social media, she said. declared.

Yet, immediately after Pelosis landed, Weibo became inaccessible to many people as the servers were facing some issues, rumor has it Weibo was blocked at that time just to assuage nationalist sentiments, a- she added.

The visit may also have triggered more invasive forms of surveillance to ensure academic compliance with Xi’s official response.

Nagy said Chinese researchers told him last week that Party authorities at universities had asked them to install software on their phones to protect against suspected cyberattacks from abroad. Academics suspect the software is monitoring their conversations.

This could be partly to ensure tighter control of the inner narrative. Beijing does not want to see the same criticism of its handling of this crisis that occurred with China’s response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine earlier in the year, Nagy said.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, five prominent Chinese historians published an open letter condemning Putin and calling on China to speak out against the war. The censors removed the letter within three hours.

Xi will also seek to stifle dissent within party ranks, as his opponents watch for signs of weakness in his response to Pelosi’s visit.

The anti-Xi faction considers the last 10 years of his rule to have set China back. Its relations with the West have deteriorated, global favor is at an all-time low and the economy, both structurally and geopolitically, is worse off than it was a decade ago, Nagy said. .

Many in this faction see Xi has put Chinese elites in a weaker position internationally and will interpret this visit as Pelosi poking Xi in the eye and causing him to lose face in the run-up to the National Congress when he is supposed to cement his legacy alongside Mao, he added.

Despite internal opposition, Nagy does not believe the Taiwan issue will jeopardize Xi’s chances of securing a third term, saying only a devastating new variant of COVID-19 or a natural disaster can pose such a risk to Xi. this stage.