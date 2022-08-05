Live Updates: Russia’s War in Ukraine





A general view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in the Russian-controlled area of ​​Enerhodar, seen from Nikopol on April 27, 2022. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images Concerns grew after the British Ministry of Defense echoed accusations by the Ukrainian military that Russian forces are using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine to fire on military positions across the Dnieper, but Western authorities played down the danger. Russian forces are likely operating in areas adjacent to the power station and have used artillery units based in those areas to target Ukrainian territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River, the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) said in a statement. his latest update on the situation. in Ukraine.

Russian forces likely used the wider settlement area, particularly the adjacent town of Enerhodar, to rest their forces, using the nuclear plant’s protected status to reduce the risk to their equipment and personnel from Ukrainian attacks nocturnal. The MOD’s assessment echoes accusations by the mayor of the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, who said in late July that Russia was using the plant as a fortress. They (the Russian forces) know very well that the Ukrainian armed forces will not respond to these attacks, because they can damage the nuclear power plant, Orlov told Ukrainian television channel Espreso TV. A mixed picture: On Thursday, Western officials downplayed the likelihood of intense fighting in and around the nuclear power plant. Russia could use the site as a security zone, from which to carry out defensive operations. Ukraine will consider very carefully how to avoid taking major risks around the site, officials said. The area of ​​the nuclear power plant site itself is too small an area to be very significant in terms of advance. It could still be surrounded or bypassed by Ukraine, the officials added. This is a consideration and something people need to be careful about in their planning, but it will in no way prevent progress. The MOD’s concerns come after International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the situation at the plant was completely out of control. Grossi said he was trying to put together a mission, with the support of UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres, to visit the factory, but explained that getting there was a very complex thing, as it requires the understanding and cooperation” of the Ukrainians. and the Russians who occupy it. A bit of context: Russia seized the plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, at the start of the war on March 5. A week later, on March 12, a team of officials and technicians from the Russian state nuclear agency, ROSATOM, arrived on the scene. to help run the plant and help with repairs, Ukraine’s nuclear agency, Energoatom, said. The situation at the factory has remained complex ever since, with Ukrainian and Russian personnel working side by side. Communications between the plant and the IAEA were intermittent. Military operations in the region, with an announced Ukrainian counter-offensive to take Kherson, have made the situation even more unstable, the IAEA said. Although Western officials understand some of the IAEA’s concerns, they do not think [the situation] is as serious as it is necessarily painted in the media right now. Officials went on to explain that plants like Zaporizhzhia are built with multiple safeguards in place. So please don’t think we’re looking at a Chernobyl-like situation, we’re not, officials said. We believe that overall the circumstances of this site are still correct. CNN has reached out to Rosatom for comment, but has not yet received a response.

