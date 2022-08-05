Abes’ Legacy on Sino-Japanese Relations

Author: Upamanyu Basu, NUJSMore

The death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a shocking loss for Japan. But Japanese democracy remained strong, with voters contesting the Upper House elections to give Kishida’s government an early victory. Abes’ decision to deviate from Japan’s pacifist policies to confront China’s nationalist outlook remains a strong legacy that Kishida’s government must uphold.

For the first time in Japanese history, Abe has pledged to centralize decision-making on security issues. This move was to ensure that Japan’s security policy was aligned with the national interest. Two security threats have been identified, China’s regional military tactics and North Korea’s nuclear missile testing. Abe ensured increased defense spending and an improved defense policy, resulting in the acquisition of new weapons and effectively changing Japan’s historical foreign policy and maritime positioning.

Abe inherited a difficult political climate when he came to power. Relations with China had deteriorated due to territorial disputes over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. During his early years, Abe visited all ASEAN countries and used the 2014 Shangri La dialogue to establish a new maritime order becoming the father of the quadrilateral dialogue on security. His infamous visit to Yasukuni Shrine in which Japanese war criminals are entombed was a blow to its already tumultuous relationship with China.

Abes China’s policy was more pragmatic than adventurous, especially in the post-2012 era. The multi-level diplomacy of investing significant resources in Southeast Asia and South Asia, including the Japan-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement, exemplified calculated, proactive participation and leadership of Abès. Japan’s foreign policy towards the Mekong region, although overshadowed by the Chinese presence, was an alternative to China’s development strategy. The 2018 New Tokyo Strategy of MekongJapan Cooperation noted the growing divisions between China and Japan.

Abes’ foreign policy efforts to reach out to Australia and India were an integral part of the Japan is back phase. India’s prominence as a balancing power in East Asia has allowed Abe to develop non-traditional ties with New Delhi. Extending military ties with Canberra served a larger purpose of controlling China’s expansionist policies in the Indian Ocean region. The inclusion of countries like Indonesia and Singapore as key partners sought to create a common interest in ensuring regional peace and stability and built an effective alternative to economic dependence on China.

After Abes’ assassination, Chinese analysts were divided over his complicated legacy on Sino-Japanese relations. Critics from the political left and right have portrayed Abe as a pragmatic and sophisticated politician who tried to maintain the status quo in relations with China. This despite some hiccups, such as the failure of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, where Abe actively tried to isolate China with the support of the Obama administration.

Jiangyong Liu, a professor at Tsinghua University, argued that after Abe resigned as prime minister, he grew closer to the secessionist Taiwanese authorities. This is a complicated precedent for the Kishida administration to follow. Abe made numerous provocative remarks about Taiwan, calling on the United States to make a concrete decision on whether it would defend Taiwan from a Chinese military operation.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in his keynote speech at the 2022 edition Shangri La Dialogue that it is determined to fundamentally strengthen Japan’s defense capabilities over the next five years and to achieve a substantial increase in Japan’s defense budget. While talking about the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he pointed out that the Ukraine of today could be East Asia tomorrow. Without naming China, Kishida describes the security environment as increasingly tough and promised a new national security strategy for the country by the end of 2022.

Whether or not Kishida will be able to carry on Abes’ legacy of nurturing the free and open Indo-Pacific, it remains to be seen whether Tokyo can expand US-Japan ties and recognize India as a powerhouse. regional balancing. But in recent statements made by Kishida at the 2022 Quad Leaders meeting in Tokyo, he underscored the importance of the Quad and pledged to expand infrastructure investments that will be essential to promote productivity and prosperity in this region.

Tackling China and its nationalist claims will be a difficult task for the Japanese government. Kishida has repeatedly stressed that we want to make one constructive and stable relationship and with that in mind, I spoke on the phone with President Xi Jinping and we agree on that view.

Although the Japanese political landscape is set to change, Abes’ legacy remains intact for now, with Kishida’s government maintaining Japan’s policy of pragmatic pacifism ensure peace and stability in the region.

Upamanyu Basu holds a Ph.D. from the National University of Juridical Sciences, India. He is currently working as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Manav Rachna International Institute for Research and Studies, India. He is also a non-resident member of International Development and Security Cooperation, Philippines.