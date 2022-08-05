Xi’s army has the manpower but not the know-how to start a full-scale war





China’s fury with Taiwan has meant tensions are at their highest in years, but its unlikely missile strikes will spark a war for now. In figures, the People’s Liberation Army is impressive, the largest in the world, with two million soldiers. Xi Jinping, head of the Communist Party and chairman of the central military commission, prioritized strengthening prowess, calling on troops to always be combat-ready. But behind the rhetoric, the truth is that the military lacks combat experience. The PLA is an army that hasn’t really fought a war, nor had the opportunity to practice its missiles and joint capabilities since its modernization in recent years, said Meia Nouwens, senior researcher on the Chinese army and defense at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. , a think tank. China’s drills this week are instructive rehearsals for whether the military could indeed operate effectively if the going gets tough. In other words, Beijing is literally learning if the phone lines are working and if things are going to explode on command as programmed. China must determine whether its recently reformed chain of command is effective. Eastern Theater Command is responsible for most of the east coast and was formed in 2016 after a major restructuring. He also wants to know if his fired missiles hit their targets and if they could be launched not only from land but also from air and sea. At home, firepower allows Mr Xi to bolster nationalism and justify billions spent on defense despite a Covid-ravaged economy. Demonstrating strength at a time of inner concern is definitely an added bonus, Ms Nouwens said. It also means Mr Xi can shore up support ahead of a twice-in-a-decade party congress this fall, when he is expected to stay in power for an unprecedented third term. China had to do something major, new, that it had not done before, so that Xi Jinping could say that he stood against the West, that they are one step closer to reunification [with Taiwan]said Oriana Skylar Mastro, a Chinese military specialist at Stanford University. Intimidating Taiwan then becomes the icing on the cake. The islands’ democratically elected government hosted Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House, in the most high-profile visit by an American elected official in a quarter century. Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory, so the trip was seen as a direct challenge. And it provided cover for the exercises, which, done for no reason, would be far more alarming. But they could harden anti-mainland sentiment in Taiwan to the point where Beijing could no longer win hearts and minds, leaving force as the only option.

