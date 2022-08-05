West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi in New Delhi; meet President Murmu soon

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. According to sources, she had to discuss several issues including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for her state. The meeting between the two leaders lasted about an hour.

The visit comes ahead of the vice-presidential elections, which will take place on Saturday. Opposition candidate Margaret Alva is lined up against NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar. TMC decided to abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections.

Mamata Banerjee will also meet President Draupadi Murmu later today.

The Trinamool Congress supremo is likely to attend the NITI Aayog board meeting on August 7 which will be chaired by Prime Minister Modi, where issues related to economy, health and agriculture will be discussed . Mamata skipped last year’s meeting.

She is expected to raise concerns about non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year’s meeting.

Banerjee meets with TMC MPs

Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi for a four-day visit, met her party MPs and discussed the monsoon session of parliament and strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Our Honor President @MamataOfficial held a meeting with all MPs in Delhi. The current parliamentary session, the road to 2024 and various issues were discussed, with several activities and initiatives outlined for the days ahead. We are always committed to serving people. pic.twitter.com/QKJIJ61SCR Trinamool Indian Congress (@AITCofficial) August 4, 2022

She also solicited suggestions from MPs for the names of the seven new districts in Bengal she announced recently, PTI sources said.

Abhishek Banerjee, a TMC MP and Mamata’s nephew, spoke at the meeting and discussed issues the MPs are expected to come forward in the final days of the current parliamentary session, sources said.

His visit to Delhi comes at a time when suspended TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged SSC recruitment scam. He was arrested in the case.