Bali governor calls on hotels and restaurants to sell more traditional arak alcohol





In order to promote Bali’s traditional liquor arrackBali Governor Wayan Koster has asked hotels and restaurants on the island to include the alcoholic drink more prominently. Having issued a governor’s regulation to push the production and marketing of arrack two years ago (followed by a presidential regulation issued by President Joko Widodo last year), Koster said earlier this week that he wanted to see arak products make up at least 50% of liquor menus in hotels and restaurants. Everyone must therefore play their part in improving the quality of the Balis arak product, including the packaging. I will open the access [to] hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, airport and others, it saidteasing a future settlement. Balinese Arak is a liqueur made from coconut blossom extract. Under a 2020 regional settlement, arrack, with you (another traditional drink made from coconut blossom extracts but distinct from arak in the fermentation method), and brake (traditional rice wine) have been legalized, preserved as cultural heritages and marked for further commercial development in Bali. Kosters’ support for the marketing of traditional Balinese liquors includes calling on producers to include traditional scripts on beverage packaging. The governor also instructed crackdown on arrack made from cane sugar, such as those produced in Karangasem. Cane sugar arak has long been a cause for concern containing harmful chemical additives. It was also feared that the product could threaten the traditional coconut-based arrack artisans, as well as ruining Bali’s reputation as the only source of authentic arak.

