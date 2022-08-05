Reviews | Skeptics Wrong: US Can Take on Both China and Russia





Comment this story Comment This week, the United States proved that it could manage China and Russia at the same time, without starting new wars or losing any ongoing battles. This should put an end to two fashionable but false ideas: the notion on the right that we have to back off Russia to face China, and the notion on the left that we have to back off China to face Russia. It is a false choice because it is only one confrontation. Congress met this week to assert American leadership and repel aggression from two autocratic regimes. The Senate voted 95 to 1 on Wednesday to ratify the addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO, a strong rebuke to Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. The two parts (and eventually the Biden administration) also affirmed their support for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, despite the Chinese governments tries to intimidate her into giving up the trip. Despite deep skepticism of American intervention abroad among the American people, leaders of both parties seem to understand that the United States has a duty and an interest in exercising active leadership and pushing back the adversaries of the Americas in Europe and Asia. We don’t beat China by withdrawing from the rest of the world. We beat China by standing with our allies against our enemies, said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) before voting to expand NATO. Cruz was responding to arguments from fellow Republican Josh Hawley (Mo.), the only senator to vote no to NATO expansion. In and editorial in the national interest, wrote Hawley, we must do less in Europe (and elsewhere) in order to prioritize China and Asia. He said the United States must make tough choices because we cannot defeat China and Russia in two major wars at the same time. Hawley is playing into a growing right-wing foreign policy trend that seeks to justify taking pressure off Moscow. Conservative Political Action Conference hosted Hungarian Prime Minister, friend of Russia, Viktor Orban at his event this week. The Heritage Foundation, once a bastion of traditionally hawkish GOP foreign policy, opposed to US funding for Ukraine in May, ostensibly on liability issues. But the NATO vote shows that most GOP leaders understand that a softer stance on Russia is neither good policy nor good policy. Six out of 10 Americans providing support weapons and aid to Ukraine, and 7 out of 10 Republicans support NATO. Contrary to what Hawley argues, the strengthening of NATO actually reduces the burden of the Americas in Europe. More importantly, the idea that increasing deterrence against Russia will lead to war is a straw man. NATO is a defensive alliance, designed to prevent a larger war. Meanwhile, on the left, several prominent voices notified this week that Pelosis’s visit to Taiwan could trigger a major war with China at the worst possible time, another strawman argument. Thomas L. Friedman argued in the New York Times that Pelosis’ visit was reckless because Ukraine demands our full attention. It’s Geopolitics 101 that you don’t court a two-front war with the other two superpowers at the same time, Friedman wrote. First, Friedman misapplies the reckless label. It belongs squarely to the Chinese Communist Party, which decided to threaten Pelose security. China is missile firing in the direction and conduct of Taiwan military exercises all around the island. It’s reckless. Visiting Taiwan for meetings is not. More importantly, this analysis completely ignores the situation in China. President Xi Jinping’s impending coronation for a third term means he can’t afford to look weak, but neither can he afford major conflict right now. To the extent that China withholds aid from Russia, it is because it wishes to avoid US sanctions, and that has not changed. After significant twists, the Biden administration backed Pelosis’ visit, using reasonable measures and diplomacy to manage the fallout with Beijing. The sky has not fallen. World War III has not started. Pelosis’ trip did not change the fact that China, not the United States, is the aggressive party disrupting the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. The idea that the United States can choose between confronting Russian aggression or Chinese aggression is seductive, until it meets reality. In truth, these two expansionist dictatorships are work together undermine our security, our prosperity and our freedom. Moscow and Beijing view their struggles against the West as closely linked, so we must also recognize this connection. The good news is that the United States has many strong partners who also understand that this is a dual threat, not a choice between two separate challenges. Leaders on both sides of the American political spectrum should stop deceiving the American people into the false comfort that we have the luxury of choosing to confront one evil and not the other.

