Jokowi warns that 2023 will be the darkest economic year for everyone





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – On Friday, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, during an event with the Army Retired Association at Bogor Palace, called on everyone to be cautious about the economic situation. He predicted that 2023 will be a dark year due to the economic, food and energy crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine. The president said the prediction came to light as he spoke with the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and leaders of G7 states. “They told me ‘President Jokowi, this year we are going to have difficulties’ and I asked how it would be. “Next year will be a dark year, it’s not just in Indonesia but it’s also the world, be careful,” Jokowi reiterated as he opened the Bogor event on August 5. Jokowi said he received information from the World Bank that 66 countries were collapsing due to poor economic conditions. The figure, he continued, was initially just 9 countries, then grew to 25 countries, 42 countries, to 66 countries. “They calculate in detail, we really see what worries us and now 320 million people in the world are already suffering from acute hunger. I say that as it is.” Additionally, Jokowi said economic growth in several major countries such as Singapore, Europe, Australia and America has plummeted. However, the derivative of people’s income is offset by rising prices of goods and inflation. In Indonesia, he explained that the government tries to control fuel prices so that inflation does not occur. However, the consequences of these actions have inflated the subsidies paid by the government. “The subsidy budget is not tiny, Rp502 trillion, for which no country dares to provide subsidies as large as Indonesia’s,” Jokowi said. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

