In the midst of Congress against BJP, why Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

Whenever West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes to Delhi, she usually focuses on galvanizing anti-BJP forces against the central government, projecting herself, however subtly, as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during of the Indian vote in 2024.

On Thursday, the TMC boss arrived in the nation’s capital for a four-day visit and, as planned, met with her party’s MPs to discuss the current session of parliament and her party’s strategy for the presidential elections. 2024 in Lok Sabha. And just as expected, she will meet leaders of various opposition parties.

Also, on Friday, CM Banerjee is expected to meet President Draupadi Murmu for a courtesy visit. But, on the same day, the Chief Minister of West Bengal is likely to meet Prime Minister Modi when the Congress staged nationwide protests against their leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the face of heat from the Enforcement Directorate. laws regarding allegations of money laundering and hawala transaction in the National Herald case. . Additionally, the opposition is fighting the central government on issues such as inflation and the alleged misuse of central agencies against rival parties. This has resulted in disruptions to the current session of Parliament.

The Modi-Mamata one-on-one meeting, if it happens, gains significance because Banerjee has stepped up his attacks on the prime minister lately, calling him insecure and someone who needs to be removed from office.

Numerous instances where the two leaders have come face to face have sparked controversy over federalism and other similar issues, often aided by the fierce and sometimes acrimonious equations they seem to share in public. For those unfamiliar with these dynamics, a brief recap:

In January 2021, CM Banerjee and PM Modi shared the stage at Netaji’s birth anniversary event in Kolkata, but she refused to speak after Jai Shree Ram’s slogans were raised.

In March 2021, CM Banerjee met with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi and opposed the expansion of BSFs into border states, asking him not to disrupt the federal structure.

In May 2021, several Union Ministers took to Twitter to attack CM Banerjee for making Prime Minister Modi wait 30 minutes for a meeting called to assess the impact of Cyclone Yass in West Bengal.

The CM and Chief Secretary also failed to receive Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in the state. Even in the past, the CM did not receive the PM at Kolkata airport, citing pressing commitments.

In December 2021, the CM of West Bengal alleged that she was not allowed to speak during a virtual meeting the Prime Minister had with the Chief Ministers. She then boycotted a meeting with the Center.

In April 2022, the PMO turned down a meeting CM Banerjee had proposed with Prime Minister Modi due to his tight schedule, the West Bengal government said.

And even if a one-on-one meeting between PM Modi and CM Banerjee does not take place, she is due to meet him at a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7 which he will chair. Above all, she had skipped the Niti Aayogs meeting last year because of her political struggle with the BJP. The reasons for the upcoming meetings – some officially stated and some drawn from political chatter – could be as follows:

WHY THE MEETING?

ACTION BY CENTRAL AGENCIES: CM Banerjee is in Delhi when his West Bengal government is in the throes of a crisis after the Law Enforcement Branch arrested then Minister Partha Chatterjee in an alleged money laundering case linked to a school employment scam in bengal. She sacked him and his education minister Paresh Adhikary. But the action of central agencies remains a burning issue between the state and the Center. In his previous meetings with Prime Minister Modi, CM Banerjee raised the issue of the misuse of central agencies such as the Law Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation against the leadership of the TMC of the West Bengal.

PROBLEM IN TMC: Last month, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty claimed that 38 TMC leaders were in contact with his party. As CM Banerjee denied any dissent within the party, she was forced to opt for a cabinet reshuffle, making former BJP leader Babul Supriyo a minister, but insiders say her troubles are not over , leading to comprehension discussions. Giving some context to the current speculation is BJP leader Suvendu Adhikaris’ recent remark that after Maharashtra (where the Shiv Sena split and the BJP left opposition seats to join the state government), it is now the turn of the West Bengals.

SPEAK OF UNDERSTANDING: While there is no official word if these issues will be discussed or if there is any rapprochement between the two parties, Twitter was abuzz with such discussions. On Friday, BJP ideologue and former governor Tathagata Roy tagged PM Modi and his office and tweeted, Kolkata is in turmoil with apprehension of a cadre meaning secret deal between Modiji and Mamata, per which Trinamool robbers and/or murderers of BJP workers would go scot-free. Please convince us that there would be no such setting. Tathagata Roy was referring to post-election violence in West Bengal in 2021. West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also alleged that CM Banerjee is using his meetings with Prime Minister Modi to send a message that an adjustment was done. “The Center should realize this and not fall into the trap,” he said.

Kolkata is agitated by the apprehension of a setting. Meaning a secret understanding between Modiji and Mamata that the Trinamool robbers and/or the murderers of the BJP workers would be unharmed. Please convince us that there will be no such setting @Narendra Modi @PMOIndia Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) August 5, 2022

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL POLL: Vice presidential elections are scheduled for Saturday. Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the BJP candidate. CM Banerjee had an acute work equation with him. Still, the TMC decided not to vote against him. Instead, party lawmakers will abstain from voting, which will help the BJP. His party leaders do not want to support Congress candidate Margaret Alva. It is possible that after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s personal call and a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, she will completely change her party’s position.

GST DUTIES: The West Bengal government has said that the Modi government has failed to release the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (ITGST) of Rs 27,000 crore to the states. The state government claimed that if allowed, the money would have supported the economic growth of the country. The IGST is one of the three components of the GST and is levied whenever there is a transfer and supply of goods or services between states. CM Banerjee is likely to raise this issue. She is also likely to discuss issues relating to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme which her government, according to her government, Union Minister Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh, has failed to resolve despite promises.

SUSPENSION OF DEPUTIES: In July, 20 MPs, including a maximum of 9 from the TMC, were suspended for the remainder of the Rajya Sabha week for disrupting the business of the House. This is the highest number of MPs suspended at one time. This issue could also be discussed. Many would argue that it is in the BJP’s interest for the TMC to remain under siege, but not as fatally as Congress.

