Erdogan heading for high-stakes Putin talks on Ukraine and Syria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ways to end the war in Ukraine and the possible outbreak of a new conflict in Syria are expected to dominate discussions on Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Turkish leader was proud of the diplomatic success of helping orchestrate the resumption of Ukrainian grain shipments across the Black Sea when he flew most of his top ministers to Sochi for his second talks with Putin in 17 days.
But there are tensions. Putin told Erdogan in Tehran last month that Russia remained opposed to any new offensive Turkey might plan against Kurdish militants in northern Syria.
Analysts believe these tensions are part of the “competitive cooperation” that has defined the relationship between the two leaders for the past 20 years.
The two men were to hold private talks and a working lunch, but no joint press conference.
“Russia’s war against Ukraine restored Turkey’s image as a key geopolitical player and gave Erdogan more visibility than at any time in recent years,” wrote Asli Aydintasbas, member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, in a report last week.
Truce talks
Attempts by NATO member Turkey to remain neutral in the face of Moscow’s historic standoff with the West over Ukraine are beginning to bear fruit.
Months of Turkish efforts saw Moscow and Kyiv sign a UN-backed deal in Istanbul last month to resume grain deliveries from Ukrainian ports.
The first Ukrainian ship passed through Istanbul on Wednesday. Three more ships bound for Turkey and the Irish and British markets set sail on Friday in a historic deal to ease a global food crisis caused by war.
Turkey wants to translate this success into truce talks in Istanbul between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We discussed whether the grain deal could be an opportunity for a lasting ceasefire,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Asia this week. .
These efforts are complicated by Erdogan’s repeated threats to launch a new military operation in Syria, a country where Russian and Turkish interests clash.
The Russian military helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad survive a decade-long rebellion led by Turkish-backed groups.
But Erdogan is threatening to invade northern Syria to expand an existing buffer zone that pushes back Kurdish groups he links to “terrorists” waging an insurgency against the Turkish state.
Putin told Russian media in Tehran that he still had “some disagreements, obviously” with Erdogan over Syria.
“In all likelihood, the meeting (on Friday) has something to do with a possible incursion into Syria, for which Turkey has not been given the green light,” foreign affairs analyst Soli Ozel said. Istanbul Kadir Has University.
“Russia should get something in return,” Ozel added.
patience game
Some analysts believe what Putin really wants are drones and ways to evade Western sanctions over the five-month war.
Turkey provided Kyiv with deadly Bayraktar aerial vehicles which proved effective in destroying Russian armored columns across the Ukrainian war zone.
US officials said a Russian team had traveled to Iran to assess the purchase of hundreds of drones for its own forces in Ukraine.
Erdogan added to the intrigue by telling his cabinet that Putin had asked him in Tehran to start selling the Bayraktars to Russia.
A senior Turkish official later said Erdogan took the suggestion as a joke.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to give credence to the idea.
“Military and technological cooperation is always on the agenda of both countries,” Peskov told reporters.
Ukraine’s intelligence services also leaked an alleged Putin proposal to The Washington Post detailing how Russia could use investments in Turkey to circumvent Western sanctions that are slowly strangling its economy.
Western officials quoted by the newspaper could not confirm whether the alleged Ukrainian interception was real. Turkey is under heavy US pressure to fully comply with the sanctions.
An unlikely source of friction is how the two leaders – notorious for being chronically late – will actually meet.
Erdogan held Putin in place for almost 50 seconds before stepping out to greet him in Tehran.
A Turkish state news agency camera focused on Putin’s flustered face the whole time.
Many interpreted this as a reward for the time Putin kept Erdogan waiting for almost two minutes during a meeting in 2020.
