The world economy is in a terrible state





“He said this year we will be very tough. This year we will be tough. Next year will be dark. This is not Indonesia, this is the world,” President Jokowi said during the Indonesian Army Retired National Rally 2022. National Rally in Sentul, Friday (5/8)./2022). Also read: The economy in the second quarter of 2022 grows by 5.44%, this is Sri Mulyani’s answer Jokowi also cited an explanation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the impact of global unrest would be felt by many countries. Amid the economic downturn, the inflation rate soared. According to the president, this wave has spread to many countries including countries in Europe, Singapore, Australia and the United States. “Economic growth has gone down, but inflation has gone up, prices of all goods have gone up. This is a very serious situation, if I may say so, the world is now in a terrible state,” Jokowi said. In response to this, Jokowi pointed out that the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) remains the shock absorber aka a cushion to withstand the shocks of economic turmoil. The government always has the option of handing out subsidies to keep the price of goods such as fuel within reach of the public. Also Read: Jokowi Says Downstream Descent of Industries Boosts Tax Revenue “This is now controlled by the government. With what? With subsidies. Because as soon as the price of gasoline increases, the price of goods automatically jumps together. The government publishes a subsidy budget which is not small to IDR 502 trillion No country dares to give such large subsidies as Indonesia,” Jokowi said. The Ministry of Finance noted that the total realization of fuel and power subsidies and offsets up to June 2022 reached Rs 201.2 trillion. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said compensation and subsidies were needed to contain inflation. For fuel and electricity compensation, the government disbursed Rs. 104.8 trillion and grant realization reached Rs. 96.4 trillion. Also read: Household consumption performance has returned to its pre-pandemic position “When to-to cross, [kenaikan harga] it will be very shocking in terms of inflation, as has happened in various countries. For that, we need compensation and subsidies,” he said. This year, compensation payments for fuel and electricity are expected to reach Rs 293.5 trillion. Next, subsidy expenditure is expected to reach IDR 283.7 trillion, up 62% from the previous year’s subsidy realization. (sap) Also Read: Tax Incentives Help Stimulate Economic Growth, This is BPS Explained

