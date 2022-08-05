Boris Johnson on holiday in Slovenia





The outgoing British Prime Minister is on holiday in Slovenia with his new wife, apparently on a ‘mini honeymoon’.

Boris Johnson, the outgoing British Prime Minister, is in a hurry in Slovenia. She’s on vacation here, according to British media, it’s a ‘mini honeymoon’ with aCarrie Symonds, Dnevnik reports on its website that they chose Jezerska for their vacation. They went there with Brnik accompanied by Slovenian police, who do not guard them in Jezerski, but British security guards do this job, Dnevnik adds. She would have stayed at Villa Planinka, whose owner is the first month of the Postojna CaveMarjan Batageljclick on 24ur.com.













The Prime Minister’s office also confirmed to STA that Johnson was in Slovenia with her. Robert Golob. They explained that it was a private trip and that the meeting between Johnson and Golob was not planned. Wedding last year, honeymoon just now Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got married in May last year but due to pandemic measures there were only 30 guests with them. last weekend they had a “real” big porn party, after which they went on a porn trip. The Daily Mail adds that she is expected to return to her native country this weekend.











Carrie Symonds is 34, just five years older than Johnson’s eldest daughter.

By marrying Carrie Symonds, Johnson became the first British prime minister since 1822 to marry while in office. Before that, he was married twice, the last of which he divorced after 26 years of marriage in 2018. He has five children from previous marriages, two more were born to him in his marriage to Carriesta. On vacation with the impending recession On the island these days they are facing dire economic forecasts, the British central bank has announced a recession, so the British people are even more angry than the Prime Minister, even if he resigns, either gone on vacation. The Minister of Finance has added fuel to the fireNadhim Zahawiwho is also on vacation, although he assured citizens that he was “working remotely”. Read e:













