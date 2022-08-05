BJP’s Tathagata Roy hints at PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee tweak

On Friday, former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy caused a stir on Twitter when he tweeted about ‘apprehensions’ in West Bengal over a ‘secret setting’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister. of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

“Kolkata is in turmoil with the apprehension of a cadre. Meaning a secret deal between Modiji and Mamata, whereby the Trinamool robbers and/or the murderers of the BJP workers would be unscathed. Please convince tell us that there will be no such framework,” Tathagata Roy tweeted.

Kolkata is agitated by the apprehension of a setting. Meaning a secret understanding between Modiji and Mamata that the Trinamool robbers and/or the murderers of the BJP workers would be unharmed. Please convince us that there will be no such setting @Narendra Modi @PMOIndia — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) August 5, 2022

The tweet came during a four-day visit by Mamata Banerjee to Delhi where she is due to meet President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi on Friday. Mamata Banerjee plans to take up several issues with the prime minister, including GST dues for his state.

The chief minister’s visit comes amid the uncovering of a multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. Former West Bengal Minister of Industry (who served as Minister of Education at the time of the scam) Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Law Enforcement Branch in the land fraud case.

Mamata Banerjee has suspended Partha Chaterjee from TMC, adding that there will be zero tolerance for corruption.

The meeting is also interesting as former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar is contesting the vice presidential election against opposition candidate Margaret Alva. The TMC decided to abstain from voting in the said election as it was not consulted before deciding on the name of Margaret Alva.

Mamata Banerjee will also attend the NITI Aayog board meeting. The meeting has been held regularly since 2015 and this year issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

Tathagata Roy served as Governor of Tripura from 2015 to 2018 and Governor of Meghalaya from 2018 to 2020. He also served as Chairman of the West Bengal BJP Unit.

