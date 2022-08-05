On holiday while Britain burns? Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi in ‘regular contact’ with ministers

A Cabinet minister today defended Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi’s vacation plans amid criticism they are overseas as economists warn of impending economic disaster.

Mr Johnson and Carrie are believed to be in Slovenia on a ‘mini-moon’ after a late wedding celebration last weekend.

At the same time, Chancellor Mr Zahawi took his family to their overseas holiday home as British politics was largely closed for the summer.

His deputy, Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke, remains in London but has yet to appear publicly to discuss the situation.

Supplementing a sense of political vacuum, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer is also on vacation.

It came as the Bank of England sent a dire warning about the state of the economy in the months ahead.

He predicted a five-quarter recession from the end of this year and inflation hitting 13%, up from a previous estimate of 11%.

No10 has previously said the Prime Minister will keep abreast of events while he is away. And this morning Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was in ‘regular’ contact with the pair, adding: ‘I’m here, I’m in your studio, I’m in a suit, I’m not on holiday”.

He admitted he ‘does not know’ where the Prime Minister is, but asked where the Chancellor was, Mr Kwarteng told Sky News: ‘The Chancellor of the Exchequer is still available.’

Asked about the Chancellor’s whereabouts, Mr Kwarteng told Sky News: ‘The Chancellor of the Exchequer is still available.

He added: “I am in contact with him. I just spoke to him…on WhatsApp this morning, he is fully aware of what is going on.

“I’m the company secretary, I’m here, I’m in your studio, I’m in costume, I’m not on vacation. And we are absolutely focused on solving this problem.

He said he was in “regular contact with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor”. They are fully aware of what is going on”.

But Labour’s Angela Rayner said: ‘The Tories have taken the economy down.’ Now they are missing.

Mr Johnson will not be long gone when he returns, with Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak currently vying to replace him at No 10 on September 6.

Asked this week who would be in charge during Mr Johnson’s absence, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘That will be the standard pattern’.

‘The Prime Minister will be updated as required…the Deputy Prime Minister and, as always with a Cabinet government, other ministers will be on hand to support as needed.’

Neither Mr Zahawi nor Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke was in Whitehall when the Bank of England announced the biggest interest rate hike in 27 years yesterday.

Mr. Zahawi justified his absence, insisting that “for me, there are no vacations and no work”.

He said: ‘I’ve never had that in the private sector, not in government. Ask any contractor and they can tell you.

Mr Zahawi added that ‘public service responsibility means you can never switch off, which is why I got calls and briefings every day’.

A Treasury source said Mr Clarke was not in the office but was in London and ‘working’ yesterday.

Mr Zahawi was appointed chancellor last month following the departure of Rishi Sunak. A day after his appointment, he told the Prime Minister he had to resign.

He stood as a candidate in the Tory leadership race but was knocked out on the first ballot by Tory MPs after failing to secure the required minimum of 30 supporters.

Some of Mr Johnson’s previous trips have proved controversial. A Spanish holiday to a villa owned by minister Lord Goldsmith’s family, also in 2021 (above), has drawn criticism over transparency.

Mr Zahawi officially endorsed Liz Truss to be the next leader this weekend. Mr. Clarke is another of his supporters.

The Chancellor hailed the Foreign Secretary’s ‘booster’ economic approach while suggesting that Mr Sunak was a ‘doomster’.

The Prime Minister is said to have started a holiday in Somerset as the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital last summer, before returning promptly to Westminster.

Weeks later he came under renewed scrutiny when he left Downing Street for a four-day trip with his family as the British and Afghans remained pinned down after forces withdrew from Kabul. . At the time, the No 10 refused to describe the trip as a vacation and insisted he was ‘keeping on working’.

And a Spanish holiday at a villa owned by minister Lord Goldsmith’s family, also in 2021, has drawn criticism over transparency.

Labor has criticized Mr Johnson for declaring a free villa holiday on the ministers’ list of interests but not on the Parliamentary Register, which may require the publication of more details such as the value of the stay.