Alex Jones was kissed by Donald Trump, Joe Rogan years after Sandy Hook lie

In the roughly 10 years since he declared the deadliest elementary school shooting in US history to be a giant hoax, Infowars founder Alex Jones has been exposed and misrepresented by giants technology such as Facebook, YouTube and Spotify. The conspiracy theorist has faced other major financial blows, including the $4.1million in compensatory damages a jury decided on Thursday he must pay the parents of a slain 6-year-old boy in the Sandy Hook mass shooting after creating a living hell. for the family.

But as Jones’ misrepresentations and rants launched him into the national political dialogue, the rise of America’s leading purveyor of outlandish conspiracy theories from the fringe to the mainstream was arguably solidified thanks to Donald Trump and Joe Rogan who embraced Jones and endorsed his ideas to online audiences of millions in recent years.

His 2015 interview with Trump offered a window into some of the future talking points for presidents at his rallies.

Your reputation is amazing, Trump told Jones at the time.

Jones continuing The Joe Rogan Experience in 2020 allowed him to push false claims about coronavirus vaccinations on Spotify, where he had been banned. A clip shared widely on Twitter this week shows how Rogan, whose show has an estimated viewership of 11 million per episode, previously defended Jones as hilarious and having entertainment value.

What’s so horrible about him? Roger asked. It’s entertaining !

Representatives for Trump and Rogan did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday morning.

Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook parents $4.1 million, jury hears

An Austin jury’s decision on Thursday means Jones could pay far less than the $150 million sought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, for remarks after the 2012 Sandy massacre Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut which left 26 people dead, including 20 young children. It remains to be seen how much Jones, 48, could be ordered to pay in punitive damages. The jury is expected to return on Friday to weigh that amount, a sum that could be considerably higher.

On August 4, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble read an Austin jury’s decision to fine Alex Jones $4.1 million in damages to Sandy Hook’s parents. (Video: Travis County 459th District Court)

Shortly after the Sandy Hook shooting, Jones, who has previously promoted conspiracy theories about the Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 attacks, falsely claimed no one died at the school and that the attack was staged and fabricated by gun control advocates. The remarks not only outraged grieving parents, but led to death threats and abuse from strangers. After Heslin told the jury this week that the misrepresentations had made his life hell, Jones admitted in court to the family that the shooting was 100% real.

Neil and Scarlett are delighted with the outcome and look forward to putting Mr Jones’ money to good use, parents’ lawyer Mark Bankston told The Washington Post on Thursday. With punitive damages yet to be decided and multiple additional defamation lawsuits pending, it’s clear Mr Jones’ time on the US stage is finally coming to an end.

His presence on the national stage was boosted when Trump, who emerged as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, agreed to be interviewed on Infowars. Trump and Jones said the December 2015 interview was arranged by Trump confidant Roger Stone, years later Jones and Stone would be subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the insurgency at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

I won’t let you down, Trump told the Infowars founder.

Jones acknowledged the impression he seemed to have on Trump, taking credit for introducing the then-candidate to the idea that members of the media were his enemy.

It’s surreal to talk about issues here on the air and then, verbatim, hear Trump say it two days later, Jones told his audience at the time.

The connection between Trump and Jones was documented in United States of Conspiracy, a 2020 PBS Frontline special. One of the lies Jones spread on his show was that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama founded the Islamic State. Trump repeated Jones’ misrepresentation about Clinton and Obama at one of the Republican candidates’ rallies ahead of the 2016 presidential election, according to PBS. Trump repeated another of Jones’ lies about how Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) father was associated with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy during an interview with Fox News.

Former Infowars staff told Frontline how Trump apparently using Jones’ false claims as his own was a super powerful trip for Alex that was irresistible.

Someone in the Trump mainstream using the words Jones had been using for decades I think emboldened Jones and changed him as a personality, said Josh Owens, a former video editor at Infowars.

Trump’s support has elevated Jones into the national conversation, such as when Fox News host Tucker Carlson hailed Jones as one of the most popular right-wing journalists. Joe Walsh, the former GOP congressman from Illinois who has since become a vocal critic of Trump and his Republican Party allies, noted on Twitter this week that there really was no difference between Alex Jones and Donald Trump. None.

But the elevated profile also cost Jones. In 2018, Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify were among the platforms to ban any content from Jones and Infowars for violating their hate speech guidelines. After Roku dropped Infowars in 2019, Jones shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account of a tweet from Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer, which featured an artistic banner of Joness face enraged.

Hit me now and I only get more powerful, Shroyer wrote.

Roku has given Infowars a platform reaching millions. After hours of outrage, he backed down.

In the world of podcasting, Rogan is one of its main personalities. Rogan, a lightning rod for controversy with a huge following, reached a deal with Spotify in 2020 for $100 million for its podcast library.

So when Rogan hosted Jones on his show in October 2020, the Infowars host listed a series of lies surrounding coronavirus safety measures such as vaccination and masking, climate science and the coronavirus vaccine. polio. During the three-hour appearance, Rogan also referenced Joness’ lies surrounding the Sandy Hook filming.

We all know you have [messed] some things, right? Rogan told Jones in 2020, specifically mentioning Sandy Hook. But you have understood so many things. That’s why I keep talking to you about these things, and that’s why I defend you and why I think it’s dangerous to censor you.

In response to the ensuing backlash, Rogan defended having Jones on his show. Rogan said on Instagram that he checked every crazy thing he said and all of them were verified.

I knew people were going to critique the podcast content without even listening and I was right, Rogan wrote. He said a lot of crazy but accurate things, and that’s what I’ve been saying about him for years.

Even though Spotify banned Jones and Infowars from its platforms, company executives also defended the reservation, writing in an internal email about how important it is to have diverse voices and points of view. on our platform, according to BuzzFeed News. Rogan found himself under fire in early 2022 for controversies surrounding coronavirus misinformation and the many previous instances in which the host used the n-word.

A Spotify spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rogans supporters have also taken a direct interest in Jones. On Reddit, users of the Rogan subreddit flooded the forum with posts about Jones and clips from the defamation lawsuit. While some on Reddit are tired of reading about Rogan’s single guest, others can’t get enough.

Alex Jones spitting FACTS! one supporter wrote.

