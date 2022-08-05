I don’t want to go home empty-handed, Jokowi always brings investment commitments to every trip abroad





The Ministry of Industry (Kemenperin) pocketed about 137.94 trillion rupees in investment pledges from auto companies in Japan, South Korea and China. Investment came from Japan amounting to 116.1 trillion rupees (83.31%), followed by South Korea amounting to 10.54 trillion rupees (7.56%) and China for an amount of 11.3 trillion rupees (8.11%). If European Union and national investment is added, amounting to 1.42 trillion rupees (1.02%), there are 21 four-wheeled vehicle assembly industries or more with a total investment of 139.36 trillion rupees in Indonesia. During a visit to Japan, Minister of Industry (Menperin) Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita managed to hold an investment commitment from Mitsubishi Motor Company (MMC) of Rp 10 trillion to be realized in 2022-2025. Additionally, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will add an investment of Rp 27.1 trillion for the next 5 years (2022-2026). “Mitsubishi continues to deliver on its commitment to make Indonesia a hybrid car production base and expand the export market. Including expanding new export markets, from 30 to 39 countries by 2024 “, said the Minister of Industry in a written statement, Saturday (7/30). 2022). Apart from Japan, South Korean automotive players also continue to increase their investment in Indonesia. South Korean automaker Hyundai has started mass production of vehicles for B-SUV, MPV and EV SUV types at the plant in Karawang, West Java since January 2022. Hyundai also launched the Ioniq 5, the factory’s first electric vehicle in March 2022. In the first phase, Hyundai invested $750 million in Indonesia with a total production capacity of 150,000 units per year. Among them are currently used to produce 3,000 EV units per year and will be increased according to demand. * READ OTHER LATEST NEWS IN GOOGLE NEWS

