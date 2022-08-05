Imran Khan rejects allegations that his party obtained funds illegally





PTI supporters gathered at F-9 Park instead of the ECP office after the government tightened security and placed shipping containers in the red zone, where embassies and government offices are located . Several major roads were also closed, leading to traffic jams in the city.

Imran called the ECP’s decision an attempt by the ruling coalition and the authorities to oust him for technical reasons. Imran said his party’s funds were legal and collected long before the law banning foreign nationals and companies from funding political parties was enforced in 2017.

In 2012, it was legal to receive funds from foreign companies according to law. The [Election Act of 2017] A law prohibiting funding by foreign companies was introduced in 2017, he added. The leaders of the PTI cite this point to prove that the party did not violate any law since the law did not exist at the time.

Imran said the PTI was the first party in Pakistan to raise funds through political fundraising in Pakistan. He also talked about the donations his party received from a Pakistani businessman abroad. In 2019, the businessman was charged with fraud. Imran clarified that his party received the money in 2012 at two fundraising dinners hosted by the businessman, who was only charged in 2019, making them unaware of the allegations of fraud in 2012.

The case against PTI, commonly referred to as the foreign funding case, was eventually defined as a prohibited funding case by the ECP in its August 2 verdict. ECP accused PTI of receiving funds from foreign individuals and companies, concealing bank accounts and receiving funds from 34 individuals and 351 foreign-based companies. The commission issued a notice to the party as to why the funds should not be confiscated and was instructed to take any further action under the law.

The case was filed in 2014 by PTI dissident Akbar Babar, who alleged financial irregularities in party funding. In 2018, ECP formed a review panel to look into the case, which presented its findings after four years. The ECP’s August 2 final report said PTI had committed gross violations of Pakistan’s funding laws by receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals and companies.

However, PTI claims that all funds were legal and received from overseas Pakistani donors. Imran Khan’s party decided to file two petitions challenging the ECP’s verdict in court. A motion for contempt of court [for violating injunctions] and the other for the legal ambiguities that resulted from the ECP decision, Raoof Hasan, PTI’s international media focal point, told Gulf News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/imran-khan-rejects-allegations-his-party-obtained-funds-illegally-1.89741558 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

