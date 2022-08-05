Former US Attorney General: Justice Department will ‘likely’ criminally indict Donald Trump





Donald Trump is likely to face criminal charges from the Department of Justice (DOJ) for his failed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, former Attorney General Eric Holder said Thursday.

“I guess at the end of this process you’re going to see indictments involving high-level people in the White House, you’re going to see indictments against people outside the White House who were advising them as far as trying to steal the election,” Holder said in an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Black Eagle.”

“And I think ultimately you’re probably going to see the president, the former president of the United States also indicted,” he added.

When asked if he would indict the former president himself, Holder declined to give a straight answer, saying he did not have access to evidence within the jurisdiction of the DOJ.

According to CNN, Trump’s legal team is currently in talks with the DOJ as the select committee’s investigation intensifies. The talks reportedly focus on whether the former president’s conversations at the White House, where he and his allies sketched out a plan to overturn the election, are protected by presidential immunity.

CNN’s report comes as the DOJ and select committee focus on more key Trump confidants before and after the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, the DOJ subpoenaed Pat Cipollone, Trump’s White House attorney, as part of an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. The agency also ordered search warrants for Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official whom Trump sought to install as attorney general in an effort to use agency resources to investigate his false allegations of fraud; and John Eastman, Eastman, a former law professor, drafted a legally dubious plan for Congress to vote out voters in states who voted for Biden.

During Thursday’s interview, Holder told SiriusXM that he expected to see “the pace of this investigation or investigations pick up.”

the election against Biden’s favor.

“I think in terms of time, this is the most advanced investigation,” Holder said of the Georgia investigation. “You have the former president on tape saying, ‘Find me 11,780 votes. “”

Willis is currently presenting evidence to a grand jury. The jury served many pro-Trump supporters, whom Trump sought to install as official voters, with subpoenas. He also subpoenaed Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., who asked Raffensperger if he had the authority to cast mail-in ballots in certain counties.

