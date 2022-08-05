



ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin stressed on Friday the importance of Russian grain and fertilizer exports. In a joint statement after an extensive four-hour meeting in the Russian city of Sochi, the two leaders confirmed that constructive relations between Ankara and Moscow played a role in reaching the historic agreement of the month last on the safety of the transport of cereals and food products. from Ukrainian ports On July 22, Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian ports for Ukrainian grain exports, blocked for months due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which in is now in its sixth month. Turkish and Russian leaders stress importance of Russian grain and fertilizer exports — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) August 5, 2022 At the Sochi meeting, the two leaders stressed the need for full implementation of the Istanbul agreement, including exports of raw materials needed for Russian grain and fertilizer production, according to the communicated. Erdogan and Putin also stressed the importance of the political process to achieve a lasting solution in war-torn Syria and reaffirmed their determination to act in solidarity to fight terrorist groups there. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral relations, despite current regional and global challenges, “on the basis of mutual respect”. During the talks, Erdogan and Putin agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade and take concrete steps to strengthen cooperation in energy, trade and economy. The leaders also stressed their strong commitment to Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity. According to the statement, they stressed the importance of holding free, fair and credible elections among Libyans, and reiterated their support for the Libyan-led political process under the auspices of the UN. After the Sochi talks, Erdogan and Putin agreed to hold the next meeting of the Turkish-Russian High Level Cooperation Council in Türkiye. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

