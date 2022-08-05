Donald Trump just had his ‘worst day’ yet, says Watergate prosecutor





Former President Donald Trump’s “worst day” came this week when his White House attorney Pat Cipollone was subpoenaed by federal investigators, a former Watergate prosecutor has said.

Nick Ackerman, who served as assistant special prosecutor for Watergate, said Tuesday’s subpoena marked “the worst day for Donald Trump.”

Cipollone was ordered to testify before a grand jury as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the activities that led to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. He has previously been questioned by the committee of the House to investigate the attack, but Ackerman said the federal subpoena would be far more damning for Trump.

“I think the Justice Department is going to get a lot more information from Pat Cipollone,” the former prosecutor told MSNBC’s The Beat on Wednesday. “If he thought this was his worst experience – going before the committee – he will have a major surprise when he appears before this grand jury.”

Nick Ackerman, who served as assistant special prosecutor for Watergate, on Tuesday called the day former White House attorney Pat Cipollone was subpoenaed by the Justice Department “the worst day for Donald Trump.” Above, Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on July 26 in Washington, DC Drew Angerer/Getty Images

So far, Cipollone has been the highest-ranking White House official to be subpoenaed by the Justice Department. Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, and Greg Jacobs, Pence’s former chief counsel, also reportedly testified before a grand jury in recent weeks.

Ackerman said that unlike the House panel, federal investigators will not let Trump’s former lawyer claim executive privilege over conversations he had with Trump during his final days in office.

“They allowed him to claim solicitor-client privilege. None of this is going anywhere with the feds,” Ackerman said. “He’s going to claim privileges with individual questions. They’ll take him to a judge in court, who’s going to order him to testify and tell him there’s no privilege.”

The former Watergate prosecutor said Cipollone could try to appeal those rulings, but added that the investigation would move much faster than House committee hearings this summer.

“Pat Cipollone is going to speak more in front of the grand jury,” he said.

Even though the House panel allowed Cipollone to claim privilege over certain discussions to get him to testify, the former White House lawyer’s testimony still provided lawmakers with information to help the panel build its case. against Trump.

Corroborating accounts from other former Trump officials, Cipollone said the plan by Trump’s legal team to seize voting machines was “a terrible idea for the country.”

“There is a way to challenge elections, you know, it happens all the time,” Cipollone said in the interview. “But the idea that the feds can come in and seize the election machinery? I don’t understand why we even have to tell you that’s a bad idea for the country. It’s a terrible idea.”

Cipollone also told the committee that he believed Trump should have conceded the election in December 2020 and that he supported former Attorney General Bill Barr’s conclusion that there was no evidence of voter fraud.

