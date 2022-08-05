Volodymyr Zelensky asks Xi Jinping for talks, urges China to rebuild Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told theSouth China Morning Post on Thursday that he would like to discuss his country’s war against Russia with the leader of Russia’s closest ally, Xi Jinping, “directly”, and invited China to help rebuild Ukraine once the war ended.

Zelensky’s discussion with themorning shift, a Hong Kong newspaper, was the first with an Asian outlet since Russia escalated its eight-year war on Ukraine into a full-scale invasion in February. Zelensky took the opportunity to request a personal chat with Xi, a genocidal communist dictator who largely funds the invasion of Ukraine through large purchases of cheap Russian oil and gas.

Ukraine is a member of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a global scheme to trap poor countries into predatory lending to China that they cannot afford. The loans are theoretically intended to pay China for massive infrastructure projects. China was also Ukraine’s main trading partner before the war. Last year, Zelensky said he hoped Ukraine would become a “bridge to Europe” for Chinese influence in his final conversation with Xi.

While hailing Chinese funding and failing to criticize China for maintaining a strong alliance with Russia throughout this year’s invasion, Zelensky was slightly more critical of the Chinese Communist Party than his predecessors. , unilaterally sanctioning the world’s second-largest economy last year after a Chinese firm attempted to buy a major Ukrainian defense firm.

In conversation with themorning shiftZelensky expressed hope that China would help “put the Russian Federation [in] a certain place” economically and said he would personally like China to “review its attitude” towards Russia.

It is a very powerful state. It is a powerful economy So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the newspaper quoted Zelensky as saying in a 40-Minute interview. “It’s a war on our territory, they came to invade us. China, as a big and powerful country, could go down and somehow put the Russian Federation [in] a certain place. »

The Ukrainian president has reportedly expressed frustration over the inaction regarding the invasion of his country by the Security Council, of which China is a permanent member with veto power.

“Why should we have the Security Council, if any country or several countries in the world could simply decide to militarily violate the rules? He asked.

Zelensky noted that Xi had visited Ukraine personally in the past and said he believed a direct conversation with him — rather than Chinese diplomats — could benefit Kyiv.

I would like to speak directly. I had a conversation with [President] Xi Jinping was a year ago, recalls Zelensky. Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have officially requested a conversation, but we (have not had) a conversation with China, although I think it would be useful.

Zelensky also expressed hope that China would play a role in rebuilding Ukraine once the war is over, urging “China, Chinese companies” to enter the Ukrainian market.

I really wish the whole world [unite] on this process. It is very difficult for us to overcome this, the president said.

Zelensky’s comments to themorning shift echo remarks he made at an event with students in Australia on Wednesday, according to a government newspaper report Ukrinform.

“Today I would like China to join the united international position regarding Russia’s tyranny against Ukraine. I would like them to. This has not happened so far,” Zelensky said. “China is standing on the sidelines. Today, China is balancing itself, maintaining its neutrality. I will honestly say that this neutrality is much better than China joining Russia.”

Zelensky stressed that it was “important” for Kyiv that China not “help” Russia, saying Beijing was trying to stay neutral. Zelensky also justified China’s role in the war by not supporting Russia, but in practice keeping its economy afloat in comments in May.

“China has chosen the policy of staying away. For the moment, Ukraine is satisfied with this policy. It’s better than helping the Russian Federation in any case,” Zelensky said. said in a message to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Xi Jinping has largely focused on promoting Chinese companies and the BRI more specifically over the past year. Insofar as he commented on the Ukrainian war, the Kremlin claimed in June that the dictator had told his Russian counterpart Putin that he affirmed the “legitimacy” of the Russian invasion. Chinese officials have neither confirmed nor denied the allegation.

Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson address the request for conversation with Xi Jinping during his regular briefing on Thursday, offering little clarity.

“China maintains close communication with Ukraine and other parties to the Ukrainian crisis,” Hua said, without giving further details.

The vast majority of Hua’s time on the podium on Thursday and every other briefing this week has been spent in condemnation of the United States following the visit of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taipei, Taiwan , this week, a sovereign nation China falsely claims to be its own. China is currently engaging in missile fire and an unofficial blockade of the neighboring country, saying Pelosi’s presence anywhere in Taiwan is a violation of Chinese sovereignty. China has no legal authority over Taiwan and the country has never been ruled by a Beijing-based regime.

Russia’s upgrade of its invasion of Ukraine, which began with the colonization of the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014, has drawn many comparisons around the world between this situation and a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Zelensky didn’t comment much on the comparison but, in an interview in June, urged the world to stand up for Taiwan before the invasion began, rather than extend support afterwards, as he had done with Ukraine.

We must not leave them at the mercy of another country that is more powerful financially, territorially and materially, Zelensky told the Washington Post. And so, if there is a diplomatic way out, we have to use the diplomatic channel. But it must be a preventive path, not the one that comes after the start of the war.

The Chinese Communist Party has widely condemned theWashington Post for interviewing Zelensky following the publication of these comments without personally attacking Zelensky.

