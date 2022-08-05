Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Modi, requests urgent release of funds. Details here

NEW DELHI : Even as former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his assistant Arpita Mukherjee were sent into the custody of the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) for 14 days, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The West Bengal CM is on a four-day visit to the national capital Delhi, during which she will attend the Niti Aayog meeting on August 7 and is also expected to meet with senior opposition leaders. While meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Mamata Banerjee raised a host of issues regarding his condition, including GST dues and the Centre’s quick release of funds under various schemes.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a photo of the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

In a memorandum to the Prime Minister, Banerjee said she had repeatedly requested his intervention for the urgent release of funds owed to the state due to the implementation of Prime Minister Awas’ MGNREGA rural employment scheme. Yojana and Prime Minister Gramin Sadak Yojana.

“I request the urgent release of funds due to the state for the implementation of programs including MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojna and PM Gramin Sadak Yojna…Central government dues on these programs amount to approximately 17996 cr,” read Mamata Bannerjee’s letter to the Prime Minister.

The amount due to the State under these schemes now amounted to approximately 17,996.32 crores, she said.

The letter further adds: “A substantial amount due to numerous social welfare developments and programs…estimated at approximately 1,00,968.44 cr is also due… With such a large amount still to be paid, the State faces extreme difficulties in managing the affairs and taking care of the people of the State.”

Banerjee has often accused the BJP-led central government of delaying the payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to states, especially those run by opposition parties.

After the meeting, Banerjee went directly to meet President Draupadi Murmu.

Banerjee, who arrived here for a four-day visit on Thursday, is expected to attend a Niti Aayog board meeting on August 7 which will be chaired by Prime Minister Modi. She did not attend the meeting last year.

Banerjee’s meeting with the Prime Minister came on the heels of the Law Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his assistant Arpita Mukherjee and the recovery of huge sums of cash and jewelry in connection with an alleged school job scam.

However, it was unclear if the issue was in the meeting.

Banerjee’s meeting also holds significance ahead of the Aug. 6 vice-presidential ballot, which his Trinamool Congress party has decided to abstain from.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fielded former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as their running mate while opposition parties nominated Margaret Alva.

