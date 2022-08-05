Putin and Erdoan play down their differences in Sochi | Atalayar

Putin and Erdoan meet again. Just seventeen days after their last meeting in Tehran, where they also had the opportunity to discuss alone and in the company of the ayatollahs, the Russian president received the Turkish leader in his summer residence, in the famous palace on the banks of the Black Sea. With a wide range of topics and issues to resolve, the conversation revolved around deepening bilateral cooperation in trade and energy issues, but did not ignore the convulsive geopolitical scenario that unfolded as a result. of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Erdoan became the last bullet in the chamber. Turkey’s leader is the loose link in the NATO chain able to talk to Putin, to persuade him to put out the hearth of war. Although motivated by his own interests, which sometimes have nothing to do with those of the Western orbit, Erdoan got what he wanted: to set himself up as the main mediator between kyiv and Moscow. A mediator who, with the support of the United Nations, is in the process of sewing important agreements such as that of unblocking Ukrainian ports in order to resume grain exports.

Externally, Turkey’s president has pulled off a diplomatic coup after months of arduous negotiations, marked by the mistrust of the Ukrainians towards the underhanded methods of the Kremlin. Domestically, he needed the pact to ease Turkey’s deep economic crisis, with a plummeting lira and soaring inflation. All this in the face of an Erdoan who stubbornly sticks to his monetary policy of lowering interest rates against the recommendations of experts. But he is aware that, faced with a Russia weakened by the invasion and its consequences, he can extract more concessions.

Last minute: The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started in the port of Sochi on the Black Sea. Erdogan is the first NATO leader to visit Russia since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/YR1BC1dKfc Dimitri Alexandre Simes (@DimitriASimes) August 5, 2022

Putin, for his part, is looking to find new ways to keep the Russian economy afloat., which was subjected to harsh Western isolation. Although economic indicators do not yet reflect the extent of the damage caused, analysts say, and although Russia has tried to channel trade flows to countries such as China and India, the sanctions have undermined the ability of the Russian industrial fabric. The Kremlin is now developing different strategies to circumvent the restrictions imposed by Washington and Brussels, safeguards that will allow it to continue to operate relatively normally.

In this context, a Turkish expedition led by Erdoan landed in Sochi on Friday. Accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Mevlt avuolu, Defense, Hulusi Akar, Energy, Fatih Dnmez, Finance, Nureddin Nebati, Trade, Mehmet Mu, and Agriculture, Vahit Kirii – many strong men of the government -, the Islamist leader has reached an agreement on track since the beginning of the week by a Turkish delegation, avant-garde with skills in the diplomatic, economic and commercial fields, as recognized by the Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, at the end of the meeting.

It was the turn of the two leaders. Putin and Erdoan first held a four-hour meeting alone then brought their respective teams into the conversation. The meeting was a continuation, a second part of the face-to-face on Iranian soil during the summit in Astana format to discuss the Syrian scenario. This time, however, there were more issues on the table. Trade ties, the grain export deal, energy cooperation and arms deals have all come to the fore.

PHOTO/RUSSIAN PRESIDENCY – Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoan at his residence in Sochi

Putin opened the visit by sincerely thanking Erdoan in front of the cameras: “With your direct involvement and with the mediation of the UN Secretary General, the problem related to the supply of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea ports has been solved. started. I would like to thank you for this and for the fact that at the same time a common solution was adopted on the uninterrupted supply of Russian food and fertilizers to the world market,” the Russian President told his counterpart.

Putin’s mock closeness could be a response to his intentions using the Turkish economy as a subterfuge to circumvent Western operational sanctions and protect themselves from the future. According to information collected by the Ukrainian intelligence services and published by the Washington Post, Moscow has asked Erdoan’s government to acquire stakes in Turkish oil refineries, oil terminals and depots. As well as several Turkish public banks allowing the opening of correspondent accounts for the major Russian banks. There is no indication that Erdoan will give the green light.

In energy, Russia is one of Turkey’s main suppliers. In 2021 alone, Moscow supplied the Eurasian nation with a quarter of its oil imports and around half of its gas purchases. “Turkish stream [the gas pipeline connecting the two countries across the Black Sea]unlike all other routes of our hydrocarbon supplies, works properly, dynamically, flawlessly (…), it has become one of the main arteries of Russian gas supply to Europe,” Putin stressed during Of the reunion. Turkey, for its part, is a key transshipment point for goods bound for Russia. faced with the disappearance of Western businesses, according to the pro-government Turkish daily Dunya, and was already one of the main destinations for Russian tourists.

Ramzan Kadyrov was spotted arriving at Putin’s residence in Sochi ahead of today’s talks with Erdoan pic.twitter.com/SImskk8NPS Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) August 5, 2022

The economic and commercial dependencies between the two parties are cut in the field of arms. Ankara defied its NATO allies when it sought to acquire Russian S-400 anti-missile systems, a stalled operation to date, while Moscow seeks to replenish and expand its arsenal with the purchase of Bayraktar T2 drones, produced by Erdoan’s son-in-law. However, the Turkish government has made it clear that it will not sell arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian army has such weapons.

Note the presence at the dialogue table of Hakan Fidan, the director of the Turkish National Intelligence Agency, Mill stihbarat Tekilat (MT), the institution responsible for linking the action of the State to that of the Syrian rebel groups . One of his interlocutors on the matter appears to have been Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who was seen entering the residence in Sochi, which is directly in charge of a large contingent of Chechen forces in Syria. Erdoan intends to launch another campaign to establish a new 30 kilometer “safe zone” in the north of the country, but needs Putin’s approval.

In this scenario, competing interests stand out. One fought the Syrian autocrat Bashar el-Assad, the other perpetuated his regime; one is a member of NATO, the other has become its main threat; one supports the Libyan unity government, the other supports Marshal Khalifa Hafter’s campaign in eastern Libya; one wants to gain influence in Central Asia, the other seeks to maintain its bastion of influence there. And with the threat of a new conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, where they support different sides, the gap between them is widening.