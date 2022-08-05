Fiasco in the East Room: The sinking of Trump’s peace plan unveiling





An earlier version of this editor’s note was sent Wednesday in ToI’s weekly update email to members of the Times of Israel community. To receive these Editor’s Notes as they are released, join the ToI Community here.

A very strange thing happened in the East Room of the White House on January 28, 2020: US President Donald Trump unveiled a painstakingly constructed vision to improve the lives of the Palestinian and Israeli people, much of which was music to the ears of ordinary mortals. Israeli. But then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, standing beside him, immediately knocked him down.

Overseen by the US President’s top aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner, the plan broke new ground by taking seriously many Israeli concerns that had been marginalized, if not ignored, in previous peace efforts. “Essentially,” as I wrote at the time, “it rested on the imperative that the rise of a Palestinian state in no way undermine or threaten Israel’s security, and that the United States not urging Israel to consider compromises that would make the country and its people “more secure in the short and long term”. meaningful status in Jerusalem and refusing their demand for a right of return for refugees.

This, however, was not enough for Netanyahu. While warmly extolling the virtues of the plan, the Prime Minister immediately broke headlong into its carefully delineated parameters and informed Trump that Israel would now begin “applying its laws to the Jordan Valley, to all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and other areas that your plan designates as part of Israel and which the United States has agreed to recognize as part of Israel.

The Trump plan had in effect designated areas of the West Bank that would fall under Israeli sovereignty – but under a hoped-for negotiated process with the Palestinians that would give them their coerced state. Unilateral Israeli annexation was the fallback option, to be applied only if this process failed. By striving to assert his sovereignty immediately, Netanyahu was pulling the rug out from under the whole “vision”.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you agree to the terms

What was unfolding before the very eyes of a watching world was absolutely incomprehensible. Again, as I wrote at the time, “Nowhere in the painstakingly compiled document is there a made or even implied promise of such immediate Israeli annexation. Why would there be? It does not mean anything. Why would you unveil a plan, labored over three years, designed to bring about an agreed upon deal, carefully calibrated to both reassure Israel and avoid alienating key Arab allies, and then brutally contradict those goals by promising one party all his loot right away?”

Vision for Peace concept map released by the Trump administration on January 28, 2020

And yet, no sooner was the East Room ceremony over than Trump’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, confirmed to reporters that Netanyahu could indeed go ahead and annex the roughly 30% of West Bank territory. which the plan attributed to Israel, comprising a large part of Jordan. Valley and all settlements with the added assurance that once Israel applied its law to those areas, the United States would recognize that decision. Said Friedman: Israel doesn’t have to wait at all.

As we know, of course, Netanyahu did not apply Israeli law to the settlements, the Jordan Valley or any other part of the West Bank – neither immediately after the White House ceremony nor since. In the days, weeks and months following the grand unveiling, Kushner made it increasingly explicit that the Trump administration would not support unilateral annexation, and that Netanyahu understood and accepted that.

And after presumably reassuring the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, whose ambassadors were present at the East Room ceremony, that they did not have to believe their ears, Kushner and the Trump administration then brokered the Abraham Accords, under which Netanyahu set aside annexation as a key precondition for peace treaties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, with the promise of further regional normalization deals to come.

“Breaking History: A White House Memoir”, by Jared Kushner

Netanyahu has been widely recognized for his political savvy and wisdom in choosing a process of regional normalization for Israel over his and his political bloc’s interest in unilateral annexation. But starting this week, we can finally better understand those bizarrely contradictory messages from Trump and Netanyahu to the White House in January 2020, how tenaciously Netanyahu fought to persuade Trump to back his annexation plan, and why the prime minister of the time was in fact the US administration had no choice but to accept the Abraham Accords-for-no-annexation equation.

For Jared Kushner, in pre-publication excerpts from his forthcoming book, “A White House Memoir,” made it clear that Friedman – who strongly disputes Kushner’s account, as does Netanyahu’s Likud party – “ensured to Bibi that he would get the White House to support annexation more immediately He hadn’t conveyed that to me or anyone on my team.

When Netanyahu, in his East Room speech, made it clear he would begin annexation, Kushner writes, “I gripped my chair so hard that my knuckles turned white, as if my grip could make Bibi stop.” .

It was not what we had negotiated, clarifies Kushner. Under our plan, we would eventually recognize Israel’s sovereignty over agreed areas if Israel took steps to advance the Palestinian state in the territory we have defined.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, center, listens during an event with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020, announcing the Trump administration’s long-awaited plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Kushner was furious because Netanyahu’s statement had torpedoed his delicate negotiations with Israel’s potential new allies in the region and, more importantly, because it had given Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas an easy way out. to the President’s vision and to condemn the initiative.

Had the deployment gone as planned, it would have put Abbas in an impossible position,” Kushner writes. “Reacting harshly against a credible proposal would further alienate him while exposing the emptiness of his position. But the Israeli prime minister had given Abbas exactly the kind of opening he needed to reject our plan.

Not only was Kushner surprised, but Trump too, in his story. Bibi gave a campaign speech. I feel dirty, the president told Kushner immediately after the ceremony.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with US President Donald Trump during an event to unveil Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in the East Room of the White House in Washington on January 28, 2020. (AP/Susan Walsh )

According to Likud, Kushner’s claim that Netanyahu surprised Trump and undermined the peace plan with an uncoordinated annexation declaration is “totally baseless.” Quite the contrary. A statement released Thursday by Netanyahu’s party said the two leaders exchanged letters in the days leading up to the ceremony, in which Netanyahu made it clear that Israel would move forward with a declaration regarding sovereignty “in the coming days.” (More on the letters in this article by our US correspondent Jacob Magid.)

Netanyahu certainly did not give up easily, Kushner assures, with the prime minister deploying his ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, to call Kushner with the demand that the administration support annexation now.

I couldn’t believe it. Trump was still furious with Bibis’ speech. In fact, he had asked me if he should take the unusual step of endorsing the Prime Ministers’ political rival, Benny Gantz, writes Kushner. would have chased me away. »

Kushner says he told Dermer, “Don’t take us for granted. We worked hard for three years to get here. For the first time, Israel has high morals. But now it’s all over… You think you’ve been so effective with this administration. I hate to tell you the truth, but we didn’t do any of this because you convinced us. We did them because we thought it was the right thing to do.

It is worth recalling that Trump – who was and is loved by much of the Israeli right, and constantly reviled by much of the center-left – entered the presidency with no enthusiasm for the settlements. They don’t help the process, he told Sheldon Adelson’s Israel Hayom in a breathtaking February 2017 interview. am not someone who believes that moving forward with these settlements is a good thing for peace.

US President Donald Trump (L) and PA President Mahmoud Abbas leave after a joint press conference at the presidential palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on May 23, 2017. (AFP/Mandel Ngan)

And he openly disagreed with Netanyahu during his May 2017 visit to Israel and the West Bank over the possibility of progress with Abbas, saying in the Israel Museum visit’s final speech that the Palestinians are ready to seek the peace. Fresh from a meeting with Abbas in Bethlehem, the president strayed from his prepared text to emphasize: I know you’ve heard it before. I tell you. That’s what I do. They are ready to seek peace.

Trump’s ‘vision’, it is now definitively clear, was an effort to meet almost all of Netanyahu’s demands regarding the Palestinian conflict, but to do so ostensibly within the parameters of the framework he no longer approves of: the solution to two states on which the international re-legitimacy of Israel in 1947 was based; the only solution that allows Israel to remain both Jewish and democratic.

Crafted by an ostensibly pro-Israel administration, aware of its challenges and working to broaden Israel’s acceptance in the region, the plan set out terms that the Palestinians were almost certain to reject. “A grand plan for Israel,” as Netanyahu characterized it, even as he scuttled it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/fiasco-in-the-east-room-the-trainwreck-unveiling-of-the-trump-peace-plan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos