Taiwan crisis is a new test for Xi Jinping

I IT’S A case study on how not to manage expectations. As Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the Americas House of Representatives, considered a trip to Taiwan, officials in China, which claims the island, warned her to stay away. If she dares to go, wait and see, a foreign ministry official said. The army will not stand idly by, threatened the Ministry of Defense. President Xi Jinping has suggested a furious reaction: those who play with fire will perish, he told Joe Biden. The ultimatums sent Chinese nationalists into a frenzy. Many expected to see Ms Pelosis’ plane shot down if it approached Taiwan.

But her plane landed on the island without incident on August 2 and Ms Pelosi spent the next 24 hours meeting Taiwanese politicians and Chinese dissidents. Since leaving on August 3, China has fired missiles into Taiwan (the first time it had done so), sent military ships and aircraft across the center line of the Taiwan Strait, and conducted large-scale drills. scale in the areas surrounding the island in what looked like a rehearsal for a blockade. He also imposed economic sanctions and suspended dialogue with America in several areas, such as military affairs. Yet many nationalists are not satisfied. Some have joked bitterly that neighborhood committees enforcing covid-19 restrictions are tougher than the Foreign Office: if the committees tell you to stay away from somewhere, you stay out.

The crisis has come at a particularly sensitive time for Mr. Xi, just months before a Communist Party congress at which he is expected to win a third term as leader, in violation of recent standards. This month, if tradition continues, party bigwigs and retired elders will meet in the resort town of Beidaihe, where in the past they have had informal discussions about policies and personnel. To what extent this is still happening under Mr. Xi’s increasingly autocratic rule is an open question. But whether or not that happens in Beidaihe, Mr. Xi and other leaders must soon make important decisions, about who will surround him at the summit and what priorities to pursue in the years to come, including on Taiwan, of which he linked reunification with the mainland. directly to its stated goal of national rejuvenation by 2049, the centenary of the Communist takeover of China.

Earlier in the year, amid a flurry of challenges, there was much speculation about the extent of opposition to Mr. Xi within the party’s upper ranks and the impact this might have on his plans to stay in power. Then, as now, there was no convincing evidence that his plans could be disrupted. But Mr. Xi cannot govern effectively without strong support from other power brokers, such as provincial party leaders and the armed forces, says Jude Blanchette of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington. If everyone is upset, he can stay in power, but he will be quite low on the throne and unable to really push political agendas. The more beleaguered he looks, the more concessions he will have to make when it comes to choosing the party’s 300 or so Central Committee members.

Mr. Xi would certainly prefer things to be more stable. China has had an extraordinarily difficult year, and much of the difficulty is the result of policy decisions Xi himself made, Blanchette said. The economy is collapsing, in part because of Mr. Xi’s zero covid policy, which relies on mass testing and lockdowns to contain outbreaks. Maintaining this policy has become more difficult as new, more transmissible variants of covid emerge. People are increasingly complaining about strict government controls. Then there is Mr. Xi’s support for Russia and its invasion of Ukraine, which has heightened tensions between China and the West.

Now add to this list the crisis in Taiwan. The challenge for Mr. Xi is that he cannot appear weak, having projected an image of strength, asserting his personal authority over China’s armed forces and placing new emphasis on Taiwan’s goal of unification with the mainland. On the other hand, it cannot afford a full-scale military confrontation with America that would further destabilize the Chinese economy and, despite the growing strength of China’s armed forces, could still result in an American victory that would be devastating for Mr. Xi and would threaten the parties seize power.

Mr. Xi has a great advantage in presiding over the world’s most extensive propaganda and censorship system, which can suppress most criticism and amplify praise for his leadership. The party has long exploited nationalist sentiment, stoking it in times of crisis to rally public support, then suppressing it when it threatens to spin out of control. It can also present its actions differently to national and international audiences. There are already signs that the government is trying to address the perception that China’s response so far has not been robust enough.

Our countermeasures will be very strong, effective and resolute, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on August 3. America and Taiwan will feel their effects gradually and continuously, she added. Some nationalists have also attempted to reset expectations. Sima Nan, with nearly 3 million followers on Weibo, urged his followers to be patient and store their anger. When will we eat this piece of meat? he wrote from Taiwan. I think it will definitely be slowly.

If Mr. Xi manages to strike the right balance to calibrate China’s response in the coming months, he could emerge even stronger from the crisis, boosting his chances of promoting allies to important positions in the new leadership after the crisis. party congress and strengthening its self-proclaimed image. as the strong leader that China needs to take on America and take its rightful place as a great world power.

But Mr. Xi may simply be piling up problems for the future by raising expectations about Taiwan’s eventual reunification with the mainland. Fed on a diet of Wolf Warrior films and other militaristic propaganda, Chinese nationalists have an increasingly unrealistic sense of foreign policy. Xi, for his part, said the Taiwan issue cannot be passed on to future generations indefinitely. Yet his response to Mrs. Pelosis’ visit is almost certain to further alienate the people of the islands and galvanize support from America and its allies, making peaceful reunification an increasingly distant prospect.