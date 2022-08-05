Boris Johnson is on holiday in Jezerski









Critics call Johnson indifferent. Photo: EPA

“Holidays while Britain burns?“He was just one of the dads who made headlines in UK online media when they learned they were Carrie in Boris Johnson landed in a rickety plane. Information about their arrival in Slovenia has also been confirmed by sources from TV Slovenia and the office of the Slovenian Prime Minister. Robert Golob, where they added that the meeting of Golob or other government officials with Johnson is not a planned visit, it is supposed to be completely private in nature, but the government is aware of this. Related News

Boris Johnson secretly third in the yoke of marriage The island’s top guest is said to be in a hurry in Jezersko, and TV Slovenija reports that locals see them riding bikes and other forms of recreation these days. She was supposed to be staying at the local five-star Villa Planinka. The Johnsons are enjoying a belated honeymoon in Slovenia, as experts warn of an economic disaster looming on the island. Their visit therefore drew much criticism in their home country. He deliberately went on vacation just as Britain’s central bank warned of an impending recession and raised interest rates. Johnson’s closest aides have admitted they don’t know where the Prime Minister is. She and Carrie are expected to go on vacation without the kids, reports the Times. Johnson announced a vacation a few hours ago, but since it is a private vacation, official sources are not commenting on it. As TV Slovenija reports, Johnson was already in Slovenia in 1991 as a journalist and as foreign minister in 2017, when in a speech “at the request of others” he called Ljubljana “the most beautiful city in the world“. Britain’s finance minister is also on leave Nadhim Zahawiand the opposition Labor Party subsequently criticized the two senior government ministers for their absence at an inopportune time. British Prime Minister Johnson is on vacation in Slovenia

They got married in secret Johnson resigned as British Prime Minister after a series of ministerial resignations in July this year. In his statement of resignation, he said he was satisfied “left the best job in the world”. Boris and Carrie Johnson married last May, two years after their engagement. The 56-year-old outgoing prime minister and the 33-year-old former Conservative Party spokeswoman have been married in secret. The wedding party was called at the last minute and even Johnson’s co-workers were unaware of the wedding. As at this time only 30 wedding guests could attend the ceremony due to the outbreak, they held a belated wedding party in the English countryside just a few days ago. They have been a couple since 2018, when he was British Foreign Secretary and married to an otherwise estranged woman. Marin Wheeler, with whom they also have four children. In February last year, when Johnson and Wheeler’s divorce became official, they announced they were expecting their first child together. The Conservative politician has two children with a Carrie, Wilfred, two, and Romy, eight months.

