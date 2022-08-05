Aerial photo of Section 3 of the Cibitung-Cilincing Toll Road (JTCC) in Tarumajaya, Bekasi Regency, West Java, Friday, July 29, 2022. National Strategic Projects (NSPs) are the key to increasing economic growth and driving a development fair. Between Photos/ Fakhri Hermansyah

Calculation of labor absorption from national strategic projects

According to the coordinating ministry of the economy, out of 208 national strategic projects (PSN) underway since 2016, 11 million workers have been absorbed.

Infrastructure development is one of the foundations for accelerating economic growth in the era of Joko Widodo’s administration.

Where, Indonesia is at the center of development, weaving connectivity between the islands of the archipelago and achieving an equitable distribution of development outcomes.

Among these are the National Strategic Projects (NSPs), which are key to increasing economic growth and stimulating equitable development. The large-scale and large-impact infrastructure projects included in the NSP have been carried out since 2016, after being first stipulated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through the Presidential Regulations of the Republic of Indonesia number 3 of 2016. regarding the acceleration of the implementation of national strategic projects.

The rules for the implementation of the PSN, which is one of the main programs of President Joko Widodo, have been modified four times. The latest is Regulation of the Coordinating Minister of Economy (Permenko) number 7 of 2021 regarding changes to the list of National Strategic Projects (NSP) with a total of 208 projects and 10 programs. The estimated total investment value from there is IDR 5,739.7 trillion.

“From 2016 to June 2022, 135 NSPs have been completed with an investment value of IDR 858 trillion,” said Wahyu Utomo, Deputy Regional Development and Land Planning Coordination at the Coordinating Ministry of the economy, during a press briefing on the achievements of the PSN in Semester I-2022, in Jakarta, on Tuesday (26/26/2020). 7/2022).

MP Wahyu, who is also the chairman of the implementation team of the Committee for Accelerating Priority Infrastructure Delivery (KPPIP), said that throughout 2016 to 2022, infrastructure has been developed in various sectors and have had a significant impact. These sectors include upstream oil and gas, railways, irrigation, technology, drinking water and sanitation, dams, airports, electricity, toll roads and ports.

A number of significant impacts of PSN, among others, from the technology sector is the completion of the West, Center and East Palapa Ring projects. The project is able to serve 440 regencies/cities, increasing the regional gross domestic product (GRDP) by 4.5-6.4%.

Additionally, of the 48 PSN dams that have been constructed, so that they are able to increase raw water supply by 2.67 billion m3, reduce flood potential by 10,300.74 m3 / second, to increase the raw water supply by 10,990 liters / second, to irrigate 283 rice fields, one thousand hectares and provide 143 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

Since 2015, the length of toll roads in operation to date has reached a total of 1,556 km. Meanwhile, the length of the toll road under construction reaches 743 km.

For the drinking water and sanitation sector, from 2016 to June 2022, there are three drinking water supply system projects (SPAM), the government-enterprise cooperation program (PPP) being nearing completion. The three SPAM projects were able to add services to more than two million people.

Specifically for Semester I-2022, a total of seven NSPs were completed with an investment value of Rs 138.1 trillion. The seven NSPs consist of four PSN projects and three PSN program projects. Four PSN projects have been completed, namely Labuan Bajo Multipurpose Terminal (West Manggarai, NTT), Weda Bay Industrial Estate (Central Halmahera, North Maluku), Tanjung Enim Industrial Estate (Muara Enim, South Sumatra) and Batang Integrated Industrial Estate (Batang, Central Java).

In the meantime, three projects of the PSN program have been completed, namely the Central-West Java 500 KV transmission line (West Java-Central Java), the processing of waste into electric energy (PSEL) Benowo (Surabaya) and the substation National Cross-Border (PLBN) Sota Merauke Regency (Papua).

“In addition to the 135 NSPs that have been completed, either as they stand or as of June 2022, there are 27 projects and 8 project programs that are partially functioning. Meanwhile, there are 91 projects in the construction phase. and 13 projects in the transaction phase. There are 37 projects in the preparation phase and 2 NSP programs,” Wahyu explained.

Job absorption

Regarding the impact of the PSN on employment, the coordinating ministry of the economy has calculated that since 2016 to date, out of the 208 PSN in operation, they have been able to absorb around 11 million workers. MP Wahyu Utomo said the expected labor absorption figure was obtained directly and indirectly from the 208 projects.

Meanwhile, estimated direct PSN employment will reach 1.9 million over the period 2020 to 2024, from 200 PSNs across three programs. KPPIP clarified that the Java Island PSN will create up to 696,065 jobs. Then, PSN on the island of Sumatra created 415,820 jobs.

During this time, Kalimantan has created 221,370 jobs. Meanwhile, PSN employment in Sulawesi is expected to reach 192,976. Then, job absorption in Maluku and Papua reached 157,531.

Of the remaining projects through 2024, employment in Bali and Nusa Tenggara is expected to be 27,925 jobs. Meanwhile, nationally, PSN job absorption reached 240,709.

Nevertheless, the government will again revise the Regulation of the Coordinating Minister of Economy 7/2021 by issuing the Regulation of the Coordinating Minister of Economy Number 9 of 2022, in which the PSN list lists 200 projects and 12 programs. Thus, eight projects were excluded and two programs added.

Some of the issued projects among others are Tiro Dam in Aceh, Tanjung Api-Api Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in South Sumatra, Cikarang-Bekasi Laut (CBL) Inland Waterways, Airport of North Bali and the Puruk Cahu. -Batanjung Railway via Bangkuang in East Kalimantan. The projects were forced to be kicked out because there was no progress in their implementation.

Wahyu Utomo revealed that what was stated in the Coordinating Minister’s Regulations was the result of an assessment as directed by President Jokowi, so there were several projects that were issued and some projects that still exist. .

These projects are always included because they are considered very strategic, they do not use APBN money. Moreover, it is estimated that it can be completed before 2024 and can increase employment potential.

