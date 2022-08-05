ECP rulers ousted Khan party from PM and obtained illegal funds





ISLAMABAD, Election Commission of Pakistan or Pakistan decided on Tuesday that ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party had received millions of dollars in illegal funds, sources said, which could lead to the banning of his Pakistani party Tahreek -e-Insaf (PTI).

It came weeks after the Khans party swept by-elections in Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province, possibly paving the way for a snap national election.

According to CNN, the illegal funds were obtained from foreign countries, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Australia.

Khan, who in April was ousted from power after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for the PTI party denied any wrongdoing.

The committee’s decision is a major setback for the former cricketer star who is campaigning against the new government.

The case, filed in 2014 by PTI founding member Akbar S. Khan, accused the party of receiving illegal funds from abroad, as CNN wrote.

The commission is satisfied that the contributions and donations were received by the defendant party from prohibited sources, said the decision, which was seen by Reuters.

The commission said the party had also hidden 13 accounts, adding that the statement submitted to the commission on party finances by Khan as chairman from 2008 to 2013 was found to be grossly inaccurate.

In April, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, in which opposition parties tabled a motion against him on charges of poor governance and economic mismanagement.

KEEP READING:

Last month, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party won by-elections in Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab, possibly paving the way for a snap national election.

The Khans’ political party, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won 15 of the 20 seats up for grabs in Punjab, a province that has often served as a barometer for national politics.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party secured four seats and one went to an independent candidate, his party leaders confirmed at a late evening press conference, as VOA reported.

The result gave the PTI the required majority in the provincial legislature to take power back from the PML-N government of outgoing Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, son of Sharif, who was sworn in just eight weeks ago, according to the report.

Khan thanked his party workers, constituents and allies for helping the PTI win Sunday’s election, renewing his demand for a snap election in Pakistan.

I would first like to thank our PTI workers and voters in Punjab for defeating not only the PMLN candidates but also the entire state apparatus, especially the police harassment and a totally biased, he wrote in a thread. Thanks to all our allies, PMLQ, MWM and Sunni Ittehad Council.

The only way forward from now is to hold fair and free elections under a credible PCE, he wrote. Any other course will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos.

