Seeking Approval: Erdogan Meets Putin to Discuss Intervention in Syria





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels to Russia today to visit Sochi, a Russian Black Sea resort best known in the West for hosting the 2014 Winter Olympics, for a short bilateral meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Poutine. The meeting between the two leaders comes shortly after a Turkish-brokered deal came into force providing for the export of Ukrainian grain ships, allowing the first such vessel to travel from Odessa to Istanbul and Lebanon. . It also comes less than a month after Erdogan and Putin joined Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for a three-way summit meeting in Tehran. The trip to Sochi marks Erdogan’s eighth visit to the Russian Federation since 2019. The Turkish President’s office said in a press release that the two leaders would discuss bilateral relations, as well as developments of mutual interest in the wider Eurasian region. However, the main topic of discussion is likely to be Turkey’s next military intervention in Syria, which Erdogan has pledged to launch in order to downgrade the strength of the anti-government Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. Although PKK-affiliated forces are present in northern Syria and some have used the territory as a base to carry out raids into Turkey, Putin and Raisi each opposed Erdogan’s plans, warning that a Turkish incursion in Syria could destabilize the country, strengthen Islamist militants in Turkey. north and undermine the government of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. At the Tehran meeting, Erdogan promised that Ankara would root out evil groups that target our national security from Syria, but did not immediately act after Raisi and Putin’s concerns were expressed. Turkey has not specified what action it will take against the PKK and PKK-allied groups, but it is believed to target the towns of Tal Rifaat and Manbij in northern Syria, both of which are controlled by the units. protection of the predominantly Kurdish people. , or YPG. The relationship between the PKK and the YPG is the subject of contentious debate; Turkey has insisted that they are different branches of the same organization, while the United States and the European Union consider the PKK a terrorist organization but the YPG a legitimate non-state actor. Erdogan and Putin are also expected to discuss economic issues, including the high rate of inflation, which was approaching 80% per year in July. Energy experts have observed that Russia could help stabilize Ankara’s economy by providing cheaper natural gas or engaging in other forms of economic cooperation, such as a currency swap. The Kremlin also claimed the two leaders would discuss technical and military cooperation, a likely euphemism for Russian purchases of Turkish drones, although Baykar, the maker of the notorious Bayraktar drone, has explicitly said it would never sell to the Kremlin. on his morals. objections to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Trevor Filseth is a news and foreign affairs editor for the National interest. Picture: Reuters.



