Prabowo praises Jokowi: he is one of Indonesia’s hardest working leaders



Reporter: Supriatin



Jokowi and Prabowo at the palace. ©2016 merdeka.com/rizky erzi andwika

Merdeka.com – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto praise the figure of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. According to him, Jokowi is one of the very hard working Indonesian leaders. “I witnessed, I saw that he was one of the most hardworking Indonesian leaders,” Mr. Prabowo at the National Rally of the Union of Retired Army Personnel (PPAD) in Sentul, Bogor, West Java on Friday (5/8). The party leader Gerindra this admits to being surprised by the spirit Jokowi. He mentioned, Jokowi very energetic, although physically seems thin. “I don’t know where the energy is. He’s so skinny, but maybe because he’s thin, he’s energetic. He doesn’t stop. If I come to the Palace meeting, he got three meetings before I come,” he said. 2 out of 4 pages

Rent Jokowi’s practice Prabowo also hailed the composition of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet. According to him, Jokowi is capable of mustering a great ministerial figure. Prabowo’s admiration for the composition of the advanced Indonesian Cabinet was conveyed to the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. This was conveyed when Prabowo had just been sworn in as Defense Minister. “So when I entered the cabinet, Pak Luhut was my witness, and several ministers, when I entered the cabinet I saw, I saw the hall, the first days when I entered the cabinet I I said, ‘Bang, if I was president yesterday, the face is almost the same as the cabinet. I am,’ Prabowo said. He admitted that the character who filled Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet was the nation’s best son and daughter. Although they come from different backgrounds, both religion, ethnicity and race. “Don’t look at the past, don’t look at ethnicity, religion, race, what, don’t look at whose children, don’t look at what has been. In the past, in the past, we had the used to have a lot of differences, we had a lot of differences, but one for our red and white has got to be one,” he said. Nearly three years as minister since being sworn in on October 23, 2019, Prabowo believes the Indonesian government is on the right track. The government has only to march towards its objectives. “We are on the right track, we are moving towards what we have to accomplish. And brothers and sisters, it’s true that we are a rich country, but how do we manage it, how do we manage this wealth. Alhamdulillah, we see this is proof that my decision to join is the same. President Joko Widodo, it turns out my decision was not bad,” he said. 3 out of 4 pages

Reasons to be Jokowi’s minions Prabowo Subianto revealed the reason for being a subordinate of President Jokowi in the forward cabinet of Indonesia after fighting in presidential election 2019. Prabowo said the decision to join the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government even confused a number of countries. “Our policy is considered stable now, imagine me traveling around the world where they are confused, how come you are a rival, Pak Jokowi, you want to be Pak Jokowi’s subordinate now,” Prabowo said. in a music video uploaded to the @fragerindra Instagram account, Wednesday (6/6)./7). The confusion in a number of countries, Prabowo said, is due to the fact that in the United States (US) alone, the two political parties, namely Democrats and Republicans, do not want to sit at the same table. In fact, so far former US President Donald Trump is unwilling to admit defeat in the last US presidential election. “They are confused, how come Indonesia can do this? In Indonesia, we have a different philosophy, our philosophy is that if we have different opinions, it does not mean that we have to be enemies,” he said. said Prabowo. Elder Danjen Kopassus then gave an example in the family that differences of opinion between wives, children and even parents are common. But the differences have not become a barrier for them as they are still part of the family. “That’s where the Indonesian culture is, a family culture. We can compete, we can have different opinions, but remember we are all one big family so we can resolve differences of opinion,” Prabowo said. 4 out of 4 pages