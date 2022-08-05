Politics
Prabowo praises Jokowi: he is one of Indonesia’s hardest working leaders
Reporter: Supriatin
Jokowi and Prabowo at the palace. ©2016 merdeka.com/rizky erzi andwika
Merdeka.com – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto praise the figure of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. According to him, Jokowi is one of the very hard working Indonesian leaders.
“I witnessed, I saw that he was one of the most hardworking Indonesian leaders,” Mr. Prabowo at the National Rally of the Union of Retired Army Personnel (PPAD) in Sentul, Bogor, West Java on Friday (5/8).
The party leader Gerindra this admits to being surprised by the spirit Jokowi. He mentioned, Jokowi very energetic, although physically seems thin.
“I don’t know where the energy is. He’s so skinny, but maybe because he’s thin, he’s energetic. He doesn’t stop. If I come to the Palace meeting, he got three meetings before I come,” he said.
2 out of 4 pages
Rent Jokowi’s practice
Prabowo also hailed the composition of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet. According to him, Jokowi is capable of mustering a great ministerial figure.
Prabowo’s admiration for the composition of the advanced Indonesian Cabinet was conveyed to the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. This was conveyed when Prabowo had just been sworn in as Defense Minister.
“So when I entered the cabinet, Pak Luhut was my witness, and several ministers, when I entered the cabinet I saw, I saw the hall, the first days when I entered the cabinet I I said, ‘Bang, if I was president yesterday, the face is almost the same as the cabinet. I am,’ Prabowo said.
He admitted that the character who filled Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet was the nation’s best son and daughter. Although they come from different backgrounds, both religion, ethnicity and race.
“Don’t look at the past, don’t look at ethnicity, religion, race, what, don’t look at whose children, don’t look at what has been. In the past, in the past, we had the used to have a lot of differences, we had a lot of differences, but one for our red and white has got to be one,” he said.
Nearly three years as minister since being sworn in on October 23, 2019, Prabowo believes the Indonesian government is on the right track. The government has only to march towards its objectives.
“We are on the right track, we are moving towards what we have to accomplish. And brothers and sisters, it’s true that we are a rich country, but how do we manage it, how do we manage this wealth. Alhamdulillah, we see this is proof that my decision to join is the same. President Joko Widodo, it turns out my decision was not bad,” he said.
3 out of 4 pages
Reasons to be Jokowi’s minions
Prabowo Subianto revealed the reason for being a subordinate of President Jokowi in the forward cabinet of Indonesia after fighting in presidential election 2019. Prabowo said the decision to join the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government even confused a number of countries.
“Our policy is considered stable now, imagine me traveling around the world where they are confused, how come you are a rival, Pak Jokowi, you want to be Pak Jokowi’s subordinate now,” Prabowo said. in a music video uploaded to the @fragerindra Instagram account, Wednesday (6/6)./7).
The confusion in a number of countries, Prabowo said, is due to the fact that in the United States (US) alone, the two political parties, namely Democrats and Republicans, do not want to sit at the same table. In fact, so far former US President Donald Trump is unwilling to admit defeat in the last US presidential election.
“They are confused, how come Indonesia can do this? In Indonesia, we have a different philosophy, our philosophy is that if we have different opinions, it does not mean that we have to be enemies,” he said. said Prabowo.
Elder Danjen Kopassus then gave an example in the family that differences of opinion between wives, children and even parents are common. But the differences have not become a barrier for them as they are still part of the family.
“That’s where the Indonesian culture is, a family culture. We can compete, we can have different opinions, but remember we are all one big family so we can resolve differences of opinion,” Prabowo said.
4 out of 4 pages
Can’t be mad about losing the presidential election
Prabowo could not be mad at the defeat he suffered in the 2019 general election. Indeed, his current position in Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet is that of Defense Minister.
“I want to be president, but I don’t want to be angry, do I want to be angry with God? I can’t. But it’s okay, I’m the defense minister now,” Prabowo said.
In addition to being Minister of Defense, he is also the general president of the party in the DPR RI. Of which, there are currently nine political parties in Senayan.
And the Gerindra party under his leadership is one of the determinants of the state because the law-making process must be based on the approval of the nine political parties.
“Brothers and sisters, I am not only the Minister of Defense, I am the General Chairman of the party. You know, in the DPR now there are only nine parties. So, I’m sorry, I’m the ‘one of the nine general presidents,’ Prabowo said.
“So this country is determined by the nine chief generals, isn’t it? The president is the president, the vice-president is the vice-president. But nine parties, the law has to be approved by the political parties, right? okay?” he continued.
Therefore, Prabowo asked the executives of Gerindra not to be offended by his previous defeat and not to beg for a position. According to him, the position can be dizzying.
“Don’t be offended and beg for positions, you will get dizzy, you will be given a new position and you will be confused,” he said. [tin]
Read also :
Prabowo admits he was ridiculed a lot when he joined Jokowi’s cabinet
Prabowo Subianto: I became Defense Minister because of Mr. Luhut
Prabowo confesses to Luhut: if he becomes president, he wants to have a cabinet like Jokowi
Prabowo surprised to meet a strong TNI retiree, it turns out his ex-troop was on duty in Irian
Prabowo’s adjutant delivers his educational brother to the Military Academy, the portraits of two brothers are highlighted
Sources
2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/prabowo-puji-jokowi-beliau-salah-satu-pemimpin-indonesia-yang-paling-keras-kerjanya.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq drop on Friday, but post weekly gains after jobs report blast in July August 5, 2022
- About | Promid Market August 5, 2022
- Kinetics of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection according to gender, age, and disease severity August 5, 2022
- Chickens, turkeys, geese and ducks will not be at the Alaska State Fair due to bird flu concerns August 5, 2022
- Crescent City, Del Norte OES Planning for October Tsunami Evacuation Drill | Wild Rivers focus August 5, 2022