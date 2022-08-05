Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, urges quick release of funds to Bengal





New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and raised a host of issues regarding his condition, including GST dues and the fast release of funds by the Center under various programs. The Prime Minister’s Office shared a photo of the meeting, which lasted about an hour. In a memorandum to the Prime Minister, Banerjee said she had repeatedly requested his intervention for the urgent release of funds owed to the state due to the implementation of Prime Minister Awas’ MGNREGA rural employment scheme. Yojana and Prime Minister Gramin Sadak Yojana. The amount owed to the state under these schemes now stood at around Rs 17,996.32 crore, she said. In his memorandum, Banerjee compiled the total amount owed to the state under different schemes and benefits. The amount owed to the state by the central government as of July 31, 2022 has been estimated at around Rs 1,00,968.44 crore. Banerjee has often accused the BJP-led central government of delaying the payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to states, especially those run by opposition parties. After the meeting, Banerjee went directly to meet President Draupadi Murmu. Banerjee, who arrived here for a four-day visit on Thursday, is expected to attend a Niti Aayog board meeting on August 7 which will be chaired by Prime Minister Modi. She did not attend the meeting last year. Banerjee’s meeting with the Prime Minister came on the heels of the Law Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his assistant Arpita Mukherjee and the recovery of huge sums of cash and jewelry in connection with an alleged school job scam. However, it was unclear if the issue was in the meeting. Banerjee’s meeting also holds significance ahead of the Aug. 6 vice-presidential ballot, which his Trinamool Congress party has decided to abstain from. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fielded former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as their running mate while opposition parties nominated Margaret Alva. This report is automatically generated from the PTI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content. Read also : Bengal Hand Weaving Company Tantuja to Receive National Award: Mamata

