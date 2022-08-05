Boris and Carrie Johnson share Sweet Caroline’s ‘first dance’ in cringe-worthy clip





CRINGEWORTHY footage of the Prime Minister dancing to the Rangers anthem Sweet Caroline at his luxury wedding party has emerged.

The song was embraced by Rangers fans after an interview with then-manager Steven Gerrard became vital in March 2021, in which he said star striker Alfredo Morelos was dancing topless to Sweet Caroline after a 1-0 win over Livingston. Crisis What crisis? pic.twitter.com/dz7u6Y69fV Ben Walker (@BNHWalker) August 5, 2022 It came before the song was happily embraced by the England squad at that year’s Euros, which saw Gareth Southgates’ men rocketed to first place by Denmark in the final. READ MORE:Sunak brags about diverting money from deprived urban areas in unearthed clip Drunken guests can be heard singing along to Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit. The video, taken in what appears to be a marquee, shows the Johnson family with Carrie holding baby Wilfred on a nearly empty dance floor to the sound of the song. It has raised questions about the conduct of the absent Prime Minister, who is currently on holiday at an undisclosed location as the country faces an expected recession later this year, with pollster Ben Walker sharing the clip with the caption : Crisis What Crisis? The Johnsons’ wedding took place at the Cotswolds mansion of JCB chairman Lord Bamford after the Prime Minister bowed to public anger over his original plan to hold the event at Checkers, following of his resignation in disgrace following the Chris Pincher scandal. Daylesford House, set in 1,500 acres, is owned by the wealthy Tory donor, who has donated around £14million in cash and gifts to the party since 2001. READ MORE: ‘Excruciating’ moment as Kay Burley exposes Liz Truss’ endless U-turns It has been suggested that the Tory peer, who backed Johnson’s 2019 leadership bid, covered some of the party’s costs. The couple married in a secret ceremony in Westminster Cathedral in front of a handful of guests in May 2021 and said they wanted to have a fuller party when restrictions are lifted. Both were fined earlier this year, alongside then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, for breaking lockdown rules in 2020. Serial womanizer Johnson has been married three times and divorced twice. His latest separation comes while his ex-wife Marina Wheeler was being treated for cervical cancer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/20604032.boris-carrie-johnson-share-first-dance-sweet-caroline-cringe-worthy-clip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos