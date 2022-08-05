Influential attorney’s work for Trump in Georgia grand jury investigation means it’s ‘absolutely serious’





As a Georgia grand jury investigates Donald Trump for his conduct after losing the 2020 election, the former president’s team has turned to one of America’s most respected and influential lawyers. Atlanta.

Dwight Thomas has represented many of the region’s most high-profile defendants in difficult and sensitive cases for more than four decades. The fact that he consulted with the Trump team may be a sign that he takes Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation very seriously, according to former prosecutor Clinton Rucker, who spent more than 25 years working on major cases for this office.

“If you hired Dwight Thomas, you absolutely mean it,” said Rucker, who is now a municipal court judge. “You absolutely believe you have some exposure and you want to make sure you have someone who is qualified enough to not only look at the issues, but you want someone who can ultimately come in and fight and win.”

Attorney Dwight Thomas, center, speaks to reporters alongside two colleagues outside the Atlanta Federal Courthouse after a bail hearing for their client, rapper TI, October 19, 2007. John Amis/AP

A spokesperson for Willis’ office confirmed that Willis had spoken to Thomas about the case and that the prosecutor would only discuss the case with the attorneys involved. Yahoo News first reported that Willis and Thomas had spoken. Thomas declined in an email to discuss his involvement, citing grand jury confidentiality rules. A source with knowledge of Thomas’ involvement describes his work as “consulting” on special grand juries and the laws that govern them.

Representatives and attorneys for Trump did not return requests for comment. Trump has denied all allegations of wrongdoing regarding his conduct after the 2020 election.

The special grand jury has in recent months subpoenaed dozens of Trump allies and supporters. He also heard testimony from state officials involved in an infamous January 2, 2021 phone call in which the then-president told Georgia election officials, “I just want to find 11,780 votes” – the number needed to erase Biden’s lead.

Few defense attorneys have as much experience as Thomas with special grand juries, Rucker said. Special grand juries are unique in that they focus on a single investigation and can be convened longer than typical grand juries. Willis wrote during the special grand jury’s request in January that it will have “an investigative focus appropriate to the complexity of the facts and circumstances involved.”

Thomas’ current and past clients include a large number of celebrities and politicians. He represented rapper TI in a weapons case and is currently listed as the attorney for Alfred Megbuluba, a 32-year-old man charged with murder for allegedly pushing a woman out of a moving Lamborghini. Another lawyer handling the case told local media that Megbuluba would plead not guilty. Thomas recently defended Jason Lary, a suburban Atlanta mayor who pleaded guilty to fraud charges stemming from a scheme to steal more than $900,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Closer to home for Trump, Thomas represented Vernon Jones, a then-Democrat local politician, in several cases. Jones gained national attention when he endorsed Trump’s 2020 re-election. Jones later changed his party affiliation to Republican.

Campaign finance records show Thomas donated mostly to Democrats, including $2,000 in 2021 to Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a tough re-election campaign against Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker. But Georgia lawyer Jason Sheffield said it was no surprise Thomas took on a high-profile Republican client.

“He checks all partisan opinions at the door of the courthouse. And he’s extremely diligent. A careful, fair and excellent negotiator. Thorough, but I think above all else, just an advocate for the fair application of the law”, said Sheffield, an assistant professor at Emory University School of Law who previously worked in Thomas’s office.

Sheffield said he recently called Thomas for advice before taking on a high-profile and controversial client. Travis McMichael was one of three men convicted of murder in the racist murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was jogging when he was chased by the three white men in pickup trucks and shot dead.

“Before taking the case, I called Dwight and said, ‘What do you think of this? This is a very concerning matter and people are angry about it. He said: “If you can’t take on this case, you can’t take on any of them,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield said the advice fits a kind of mantra. Thomas urges the lawyers he mentors to remember, “If you can’t do it for one, then you can’t do it for none.”

This sentiment was echoed by Michael Holmes, another former partner in his firm.

“He was a mentor to me, a father figure and friend, and a phenomenal lawyer,” Holmes said.

Thomas, 71, has mentored countless attorneys, Sheffield and Rucker said, and many of his protégés are current or former Fulton County prosecutors.

“More prosecutors here have learned the practice of criminal law through Dwight’s office than I can count,” Sheffield said.

Rucker remembers learning from Thomas even while opposing him.

“He’ll catch you up on the technicalities of the law, and he’ll do it with a smile. And when it’s all over, he’ll be like, ‘Hey, let me take you to lunch,'” Rucker said.

New trends

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dwight-thomas-attorney-donald-trump-georgia-grand-jury-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos