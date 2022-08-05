How Australia can rebuild much-needed trust with Jakarta





Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants the country of 270 million people to reach a golden age by 2045 and become the world’s fourth largest economy. Loading Rasjid, present at Indonesian coal miner Indika Energy, thinks Australia has a big role to play in the rise. This is the new Indonesia. We call it incorporated Indonesia, he said. Where government and the private sector are together. Australia is focused on security, but let’s talk about other security, food security, energy security, let’s talk about that, rather than just talking about defense security. He said there is great potential for synergies between the two countries, especially with Indonesia transitioning to cleaner energy, on electric vehicles, and as it moves away from exporting raw materials with the aim of developing downstream industries. There is also room for growth in the health and medical tourism sectors and in education, he said, following the historic opening of a Monash University outpost in Southwest Jakarta, the first international university to open a campus in Indonesia. We want to see the numbers from China. We want to be in the top 5, top 10 [trading partners of Australia] as well as investments, he said. We are very ambitious. Rasjid also met with senior figures from the agricultural industry in Australia, to discuss the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia that has posed an $80 billion threat to Australia’s beef industry. He hailed the Albanian government’s decision to keep the Australia-Indonesia border open despite calls for it to be closed to prevent the spread of cattle disease. This would have caused a significant breach in relations. We wouldn’t be angry but of course upset, Rasjid said. We take the Australian concern very, very seriously and we are very grateful for the support that the Australian government has given to Indonesia. Indonesia is also a victim of the epidemic. [There has been] a 60% decline in meat production in East Java, an overall decline of 40% and losses of up to $250 million in seven weeks because of it. Get a note directly from our foreign correspondents on what’s making headlines around the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/world/asia/indonesia-inc-how-australia-can-rebuild-much-needed-trust-with-jakarta-20220805-p5b7lb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos