Dick Cheney excoriates Trump in an ad for his daughter Liz Cheney





A new ad for Rep. Liz Cheneys’ re-election campaign features a leader from a bygone era in the Republican Party excoriating the leader from the current one.

In our country’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who has posed a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump, said Ms Cheneys’ father, the former vice president Dick Cheney, in the ad, released less than two weeks before the Wyoming primary. August 16 elections.

He praised Ms. Cheney, who has become a pariah among Republicans for her criticism of Mr. Trump and her work as vice chair of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. , for honoring his oath to the Constitution. when so many in our party are too afraid to do so.

The minute-long ad landed with a bang on social media Thursday, where a single copy racked up seven million views. But in Wyoming, where Mr Trump won 69.9% more votes in 2020 than any other state, he is highly unlikely to sway a significant number of voters in favor of Ms Cheneys.

For decades before Mr. Trump transformed the party, Mr. Cheney was one of the most influential Republicans in the country: he was White House chief of staff under President Gerald Ford, secretary of defense under President George HW Bush and Vice President under President George W. Bush, a position in which he wielded uncommon power and was an architect of the US invasion of Iraq. But the Republican Party of 2022 bears little resemblance to the party in which it held power.

At least six of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump will leave Congress in January: four of them are retiring and two were defeated in the primaries, and two others are still awaiting the results of the primaries several days after voting ended in Washington state. It would take a stunning political shift for Ms Cheney to avoid joining them. In a Casper Star-Tribune poll last month, she trailed her opponent, Harriet Hageman, by 22 percentage points.

In light of those numbers, the announcement, like many of Ms. Cheney’s public statements as head of the Jan. 6 committee, seemed more a call to history than to the electorate.

Mr. Trump tried to steal the last election by using lies and violence to hold on to power after voters rejected him, Mr. Cheney said in the announcement. He’s a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his followers. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down I think most Republicans know it.

Of his daughter, he continued, there is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to ensure that Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again and that she will succeed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/05/us/politics/dick-cheney-ad.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos