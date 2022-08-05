Live Updates: Russia’s War in Ukraine





Ukrainian officials said Russian forces shelled areas around the nuclear power plant near the town of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Russian forces bombed a power station and the city was now largely without power. “The water intake station is not working either there is no water in the city”, Energoatom said on telegram. Energoatom also claimed that Russian rocket fire hit the territory of the nuclear power plant. “Three hits were recorded directly at the site of the power plant,” Energoatom said, claiming one of them was “near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located.” “The fire danger is high. Currently there are no casualties,” he said. It is not possible to confirm Energoatom’s damage claims at or near the plant, which occupies a large site. Much of the recent Russian fires in the area originated near the factory and were aimed at the Ukrainian town of Nikopol, across the Dnipro River. Energoatom said: “Ukrainian personnel of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are on site and taking all measures to ensure nuclear and radiological safety and eliminate the consequences of damage.” Earlier on Friday, the British Ministry of Defense echoed accusations by the Ukrainian military that Russian forces are using the nuclear power plant to fire on military positions across the river, but other Western officials have minimized the danger. A complex situation:International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the situation at the plant was completely out of control. Russia seized the plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, at the start of the war on March 5. A week later, on March 12, a team of officials and technicians from the Russian state nuclear agency, Rosatom, arrived on the scene. to help run the plant and help with repairs, according to Energoatom. The situation at the factory has remained complex ever since, with Ukrainian and Russian personnel working side by side. Communications between the plant and the IAEA were intermittent.

