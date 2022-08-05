Pak’s election commission summons Imran Khan on August 23 in banned funding case: Newsdrum





Islamabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Pakistan’s Election Commission issued a notice to former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and ordered him to personally appear on August 23 for the hearing in the banned funding case against his party.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are at odds. Khan accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased.

Pakistan’s Election Commission said on Tuesday that Khan’s party had received funds against the rules from 34 foreign nationals, including a businesswoman of Indian origin, in a major setback for the former prime minister.

A bench of three members of the ECP issued a show cause notice to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan for receiving prohibited funding from foreign nationals and foreign-based companies and having it kept secret. He also demanded an explanation from the party and its leader Khan.

According to the ECP website, the case titled Notice to President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf under Rule 6 of the Political Parties Rule 2006, in accordance with the judgment of the commission dated August 2 in the The case, titled Akbar Sher Babar, has been set for hearing. August 23 at 10 a.m.

The case was filed in November 2014 by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, who is no longer associated with the party.

In its verdict, the ECP issued a notice to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated, and it also said it was compelled to consider that Imran Khan had not fulfilled his obligations under Pakistani laws. . Khan, in a speech on Thursday, dismissed the verdict saying the funding was received by the party in 2012 when it was not banned. He accused his opponents of trying to oust him from politics for technical reasons.

Separately, the ECP also agreed to hear on Thursday a reference from ruling alliance lawmakers seeking Khan’s disqualification from public office based on an ECP verdict in the banned funding case. .

His hearing has been set for August 18, according to the ECP.

The ECP’s verdict came after The Financial Times newspaper recently published an article titled The Strange Case of the Cricket Match which helped fund Khan’s political rise.

The report says fees were paid to Wootton Cricket Limited, which, despite its name, was actually a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and owned by Naqvi, the founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group. PTI SH MRJ MRJ

