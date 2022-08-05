New Star Wars series inspired by Donald Trump





By Douglas Helm | Posted 4 hours ago

It’s not often you hear Star Wars and the orange-tinted former president in the same conversation, but apparently Andor is about to change all that. Of course, with creator Tony Gilroy leading the new Star Wars series, it’s no surprise he’s bringing political advantage to a galaxy far, far away. The author of political thrillers like Michael Clayton and the Bourne trilogy has “written a great slanderous novel[take]about the Trumpian world, according to Fiona Shaw, who plays Maarva on the show. She adds, “Our world is exploding in different places right now, peoples rights are disappearing, and Andor reflects that.[In the show]the Empire takes over, and it feels like the same is happening in reality as well.

While Star Wars is usually too focused on the affairs of the Jedi, especially those of the Skywalker bloodline, but the universe has branched out in different directions with the various Disney+ shows. We’ve seen a greater focus on bounty hunters, clone troopers, and various other facets of the Star Wars universe. While the prequel trilogy touched on some surface-level Galactic Senate political machinations, there haven’t really been too many Star Wars properties that aimed for a more nuanced depiction of politics. It will be interesting to see how Tony Gilroy dips into this world, especially if he’s partially inspired by a divisive political figure like Donald Trump and the post-Trump era.

While Tony Gilroy comfortably operates in the political thriller genre, this won’t be his first foray into the Star Wars universe. He also co-wrote the screenplay for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which forms the basis of Andor. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and this series will focus on his adventures five years before the events of Rogue One as he works with the budding rebellion against the Empire. If you’ve seen Rogue One, then you know that Tony Gilroy doesn’t necessarily need Jedi to be part of the Star Wars story he’s telling. This film was about the group of rebels who worked together to obtain the plans for the Death Star, which ultimately led to its destruction in the original trilogy.

Disney clearly agrees with Tony Gilroy’s vision for Andor, as the show has already been confirmed for a second season. The first season will cover Cassian Andor’s first year as a revolutionary and the second season will cover the next four years leading up to the events of Rogue One. In addition to Diego Luna, Andor will star Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker, Anton Lesser, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns and Clemens Schick. If you’re looking forward to Andor and its Donald Trump-inspired political environment, then you don’t have long to wait. The series will be released on Disney+ on September 21 with a three-episode premiere. The following episodes will be released weekly until November 23. If you can’t get enough Star Wars content, be sure to check out the Tales of the Jedi animated series and The Bad Batch season two when they hit Disney+ this fall. We will also have a third season of The Mandalorian in February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/star-wars-donald-trump-andor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos