Solve Naga issue as promised, natives tell PM Modi





Thousands of people take to the streets during a two-hour shutdown to seek a speedy settlement of the peace process



Thousands of people take to the streets during a two-hour shutdown to seek a speedy settlement of the peace process



GUWAHATI Thousands of people took to the streets of Nagaland on Friday to demand a speedy resolution to the protracted Naga political problem and remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his pledge for lasting peace and development. All towns and villages in Nagaland shut down for two hours, mobilized by the Nagaland Peoples Action Committee (NPAC), to let New Delhi know how the unsettled political issue has negatively impacted the Naga people. The state has faced this problem for seven decades. Friday’s rally followed calls for the suspension of the 60-member unopposed Nagaland Assembly, and the resignation of all MPs, ahead of national elections by February-March 2023. Read also: No merger with India but Nagas cannot live apart: NSCN (IM) The Center’s peace talks with extremist Naga groups concluded three years ago. But the issue remained unresolved, with the largest of the groups, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN (IM), insisting on a separate Naga flag and Naga constitution as part of the final settlement. The Center rejected the separate flag and Constitution, especially after the removal of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir. A heavy toll on governance

In a memorandum submitted to Mr Modi through the States Governor, the NPAC said the endless political process has not only negatively affected people’s lives but also weighed heavily on the entire security system. governance. The unresolved political problem heralded an unimaginable cycle of corruption, crippling the development of public health care, education and infrastructure, and produced countless scoundrels and thieves. In the name of a political issue, threats and intimidation stifled the growth of a perceived Naga society which you assured would be vibrant, the memorandum states. Without a political settlement, we foresee thousands of angry, hopeless, highly skilled men and women taking up arms to challenge those who are stifling their growth and progress, NPAC warned. It reminded Mr Modi of the BJP’s breach of trust, when its candidates filed candidacies with the slogan election for a solution, while civil society groups and all political parties unequivocally demanded a solution. ahead of the 2018 elections. A few days ago, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the BJP signed a seat-sharing deal that angered the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a conglomerate of seven insurgent groups, opposed to the NSCN (IM). The NNPG blamed both parties for being more interested in the elections than in settling the Naga question. The Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation, an anti-corruption body, later challenged MPs to resign in order to facilitate the settlement of the Naga issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/resolve-naga-issue-as-promised-natives-tell-pm-modi/article65731240.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos