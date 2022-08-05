Imran Khan will run in all 9 constituencies





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced on Friday that he would challenge partial polls of the nine seats, vacated after the NA chairman accepted the resignation MPs from the PTI.

Speaking to seasoned journalists, the former prime minister reaffirmed that he would not leave the field open to his opponents.

I will fight leaders on every platform, he said.

Plans by government alliances to disqualify him will never come to fruition, he said.

It should be noted that NA President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignation of only nine PTI MPs. Soon after, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced by-elections on September 25.

Imran Khan further said that he made two major mistakes in his political career. He added that he could not share the former, but the latter appointed Sikandar Sultan Raja as head of the ECP.

The former prime minister added that two foreign countries had offered him funding in the past, but he had refused. Leaders with popular support cannot be eradicated, he added.

According to the ECP’s timetable, the by-elections for the nine seats in the National Assembly would be contested on September 25.

The government accepted the resignation of 11 PTI MPs, including Shireen Mazar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

According to the electoral calendar published by the ECP, the by-elections will be held in NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar, NA 45 Kurram, NA 108 Faisalabad, NA 118 Naankana Sahib, NA 237 Malir Karachi and NA 239 Korangi, NA 246 Karachi South.

The ECP said that by-vote candidates can submit their nomination papers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13.

Verification of documents will take place on August 17, the electoral commission said.

Get the MMnews app now and scroll through your favorite content faster!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mmnews.tv/na-by-polls-imran-khan-to-contest-on-all-9-constituencies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos