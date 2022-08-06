Connecticut’s Republican Senate candidate endorsed by Trump





HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A U.S. Senate candidate in Connecticut has received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Leora Levy received the endorsement on Thursday.

Trump called Levy a tireless defender of Connecticut and conservative values.

In the Senate, she will work hard to grow the economy, secure the border, fight for energy independence, support our military and vets, defend election integrity, protect the Second Amendment, and fight violent and vicious crimes. , which are at the highest. level in Connecticut history, he said.

I feel like that makes me the race leader,” Levy said.

Levy claims she’s the new Republican frontrunner after Trump tells her: I’ve got your back.

Hello everyone, I hope you can hear me can you hear me, Trump said on the phone.

Levy made sure a group of Republicans could hear him, including his two opponents.

I give Leora Levy my full and total endorsement tonight, Trump said.

Something told me I better answer this. It was President Trump, Levy said. No I had no idea.

Levy thanked Trump on social media.

Thank you President Trump, Levy said. I am honored to have your complete and total approval! I am the only candidate who can beat Blumenthal and hold Joe Biden accountable.

Trump also took the opportunity in his press release to do some research on incumbent Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat.

The current senator is a mocked and mocked fool, who for many years said he was a brave war hero in Vietnam, when facts later revealed he had never even been to Vietnam, says Trump in a statement. Blumenthal said, time and time again, that he had seen men die alongside him as he fought in battle, talked about it and bragged about it endlessly, and yet it was all a complete hoax. and a scam job, and he should no longer be rewarded for the horrible fairy tale he spun. Da Nang Dick acts so judgmental and just when in reality he is a coward who got away with this disgusting crime against our army for years.

Trump also shot Themis Klarides, a Republican who is also seeking to unseat Blumenthal.

Klarides is low on crime, low on our military and our vets, and will not protect our embattled Second Amendment, he said. She accused America of systemic racism and, very importantly, she has no chance of beating Da Nang Dick despite his fake and fraudulent military career.

Klarides responded by saying his message would not change.

I’m proud to be endorsed by those who know how to win in Connecticut: Mayors, First Elects, Councilmen, State Representatives, State Senators, and City Committee Chairs, a- she declared. From Greenwich to Putnam; Torrington to Stonington I have the support of the grassroots, Republican party, law enforcement including the full support of the State Police and the Fraternal Order of Police and those who actually win elections in this state. My goal remains to remove Dick Blumenthal and make our country safer and more affordable.

Klarides told Eyewitness News that Trump’s endorsement means nothing in Connecticut, saying: It doesn’t change my message, my priorities, I’m the only candidate capable of achieving the ultimate goal of winning a race at United States Senate, and I trust Connecticut Republicans to recognize that I remain focused on Dick Blumenthal’s retirement

Klarides is backed by the Connecticut Republican Party, but Levy thinks that changes things altogether.

He said can we win in CT. I told him absolutely, Levy said.

The third Republican candidate for the seat, Peter Lumaj, released his own statement on Trump’s endorsement.

Regarding the primary, nothing has changed, Lumaj said. Voters have a choice between me, a true staunch conservative, pro-life, pro-2A, pro-Constitution or [Themis] who is an establishment candidate, pro-abortion, counter-2A, a career politician who would be another Liz Cheney if elected.

I feel the momentum on the court everywhere I go,” Levy said.

The primary election is set for Tuesday, August 9.

