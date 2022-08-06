Mamata meets Modi at his residence, seeks Bengal dues worth crores | Latest India News

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi. The Trinamool Congressional supremo, who is on a four-day visit to the nation’s capital, was scheduled to discuss issues such as GST dues for her state with the prime minister.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released a picture of the two leaders having a talk.

A letter submitted by Banerjee to the Prime Minister was later shared with the media. “I request the urgent release of funds due to the state for the implementation of programs including MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojna and PM Gramin Sadak Yojna…Central government dues on these programs amount to approximately 17,996 crores,” the letter read.

“Substantial amount due to many developments and welfare schemes…estimated at approximately 1,00,968.44 crores are also due… With such a large amount still to be paid, the state is facing extreme difficulties in managing the affairs and taking care of the people of the state,” he said. he adds.

Banerjee is due to meet President Draupadi Murmu later today. Banerjee’s visit comes amid a major controversy that erupted in Bengal following the arrest of his former colleague and minister Partha Chatterjee in the school jobs scam.

Banerjee will be in town in the VP election for which the BJP-led NDA has fielded former Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had multiple run-ins with the TMC governor during his tenure at Raj Bhavan. The election will take place on August 6. While the opposition nominated Margaret Alva for the position, the Trinamool Congress decided to abstain from the election.

Bengal CM, who skipped a Niti Aayog board meeting last year, will attend the same this time around on August 7. Modi will chair the meeting.

A day ago, the Trinamool Congress supremo met with her party’s MPs and discussed with them the ongoing monsoon parliamentary session and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.