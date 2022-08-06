Politics
China-Taiwan: Xi ends cooperation with Biden in major areas after Pelosi trip | World | New
China is acting ‘like a bully’ on Taiwan, expert says
The move came as Beijing conducted military exercises around Taiwan and followed sanctions imposed on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her direct family members in response to the Democrat’s visit to China. autonomous island, a visit described as “vicious and provocative” by Xi Jinping. Desk.
China’s “countermeasures” series statement reflects the uncertain territory in which relations between the world’s two largest economies currently lie.
On the second day of a massive military presence around the island of Taiwan by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Beijing warned Washington that it should “immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs to for any reason or under any pretext”.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the country had “historically been the victim of foreign aggression” and accused the United States of undermining “the China’s sovereignty and security”.
Addressing Ms Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, Chunying said: “The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue has been consistent.
“The United States should take seriously and respect the fundamental interests and strong will of the Chinese people, who make up one-fifth of the world’s population.”
China-Taiwan LIVE: Putin’s ally wanted Xi to shoot down Pelosi’s plane
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden… China has suspended cooperation with the United States on a series of major issues
Urging the White House to refrain from acting against the “one China principle”, the official added, “Immediately stop improving substantial exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, and immediately stop sales of ‘weapons in Taiwan’.
China claims Taiwan as its own and has pledged to take it back by force if necessary.
Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide the island’s future.
Ms Pelosi, who marked the first visit by a Speaker of the United States House to the island in a quarter of a century, said her intention in traveling to Taipei and meeting Speaker Tsai Ing-wen was to make American leaders understand “never give in to autocrats”. .
She wrote in an editorial published in the Washington Post: “We cannot sit idly by. [China] continues to threaten Taiwan – and democracy itself.”
As China’s threats to Taiwan grow, here’s how their armies compare
China seems to believe that Washington should “stand by”.
On Friday, Xi’s government said it was rolling back some efforts to keep communication channels open between Chinese and US military commanders.
These included attempts to coordinate air and sea operations to prevent unintended outbreaks, for example, by warships operating in close proximity to each other at sea.
Other issues on which cooperation has been suspended are the repatriation of illegal immigrants, the fight against narcotics and legal assistance in criminal matters.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a meeting of senior ASEAN diplomats on Friday that Beijing’s reaction was “obviously provocative”.
Nancy Pelosi: We will “not give in to autocrats!”
He said: “The fact is that the speaker’s visit was peaceful.
“There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and incremental military response.”
The end of bilateral talks on the climate emergency calls into question the commitment of the two countries to work together to accelerate climate action this decade.
China and the United States, the world’s two biggest polluters, pledged to meet regularly to “address the climate crisis” in an agreement reached last year. The deal could now be in play.
Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang deplored China’s threats and called on allies to push for de-escalation.
He said: “(We) didn’t expect the evil next door neighbor to show his power at our doorstep and arbitrarily endanger the world’s busiest waterways with his military drills.”
China launched huge military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan on Thursday, including firing ballistic missiles near the island – some of which have landed in Japanese waters.
The drills, which included rockets, attack helicopters and gunships, disrupted one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and diverted hundreds of flights.
Thursday’s drills took place in unprecedented proximity to Taiwan and included forays over the midline of the Taiwan Strait – an unofficial but once closely enforced border that runs down the middle of the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan and China.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the island dispatched jets on Friday to warn 49 Chinese planes in its air defense zone.
The 49 Chinese planes crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait, the ministry added.
