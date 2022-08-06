Imran Khan to run in by-election for 9 vacant seats – Pakistan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Friday he would contest the by-elections himself in the nine seats left vacant after the Speaker of the National Assembly accepted the resignation of MPs of the PTI, reported Aaj News.

Imran Khan made the announcement during a meeting with senior journalists at his residence.

The move comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) scheduled by-elections in nine seats vacated by the PTI for September 25.

During the meeting, the leader of the PTI affirmed that elections will be held in 2022, noting that his party was ready for all challenges.

Referring to the opinion of the ECP following the government’s reference to disqualify him, Imran said the coalition parties were unsuccessfully trying to disqualify him on technical grounds.

I would fight leaders on every platform, he added.

PTI Advocacy on Gradual Acceptance of Resignations: IHC Sends Notices to NA President, ECP and Others

The former prime minister said he made two major mistakes in his political career, one of which was appointing Sikandar Sultan Raja as election commissioner. He declined to comment on the second.

The PTI leader claimed that two foreign countries had offered to fund his party’s campaign in the 2013 general election, but he refused.

